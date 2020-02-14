OU Jazz Ensemble to perform Feb. 15
IRONTON — The Ohio University-Athens Jazz Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, in the Ohio University Southern Riffe Rotunda.
Tickets are $10 and are available at the performance. Free for OU students with ID.
Warrior Within Women’s Conference on Feb. 22
SOUTH POINT — Tri-State Worship Center, 901 Solida Road, South Point, will host the Warrior Within Women’s Conference from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. This is a free event with praise and worship, breakout sessions, and fun giveaways and drawings. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
Pre-register at Connection Center, Tri-State Worship Center’s Facebook Event page or contact the church office at 740-523-0231.
Blood drive planned for Feb. 20 at OUS
IRONTON — An American Red Cross Blood Drive is planned for 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, in the Mains Rotunda of the Riffe Center at Ohio University Southern, 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton.
Harvest for the Hungry fundraiser on March 1
IRONTON — Harvest for the Hungry is holding a soup-and-grilled cheese fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the First United Methodist Church at South 5th and Center streets in Ironton.
The suggested donation is $3.50 per person.
OUS Writers Series set for Feb. 26
IRONTON — Ohio Southern Writers Series: Barbara Gay Poplin, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Ohio University-Southern, 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton.
The Ohio Southern Writers Series presents Barbara Gay Poplin and her book, “Barbara Gay’s Plain Ol’ Country Cookin’- Traditional Recipes From the Heart.”
This event will be held in the Student Resource Commons Success Center, located in the Collins Center on the Ironton Campus. It is free and open to all.
For more information or to request an ASL interpreter or other accommodation to attend this event, contact Barbara Costas-Biggs, 740-533-4649 or costas@ohio.edu. no later than Feb. 19.
Day of the Sun Live at Ro-Na Feb. 22
IRONTON — Day of the Sun Live at the Ro-Na Theater, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Featuring Day of the Sun, ZeroKing, Suffer, King’s Hollow.
Tickets by Eventbrite. General Admission $10.
IRONTON — Hour of Power with Dave Beam, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, Ohio University-Southern, 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton.
This event will focus on creating a culture of excellence. Come and learn how to be a leader who inspires your team to be the best they can be. Mediocrity and apathy seem to be the norm, but your life and business need not follow the crowd! You can choose to create a stunning place of beauty and astounding customer service. It is all about leadership.
There is no cost to attend, but space is limited. Register in advance by calling 740-533-4593 or via email to workforcesuccess@ohio.edu.
Special Olympics Basketball Feb. 19 at DBHS
COAL GROVE — Lawrence County Ohio Special Olympics Basketball for middle school, high school and adult participants will take place beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 19 at Dawson Bryant High School.
Elementary participants will compete on Feb. 20 at the same location.
Peddler’s hosting poetry night Feb. 22
IRONTON — Poetry Night, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Peddler’s Home Cooking, 2225 S. 3rd St., Ironton.
Drop in for poetry night on the second Saturday of each month and help us spread the love of poetry to all ages.
Come prepared to read poems by your favorite poets, share your own poetry, and/or listen as we dive into the world of fearless wordsmiths.
21st annual DD chilifest March 14 at SPHS
SOUTH POINT — The 21st Annual ChiliFest and Craft Show For Developmental Disabilities Awareness is set for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at South Point High School.
This year will also feature a provider fair to showcase some of the services provided by agencies in Lawrence County for people with developmental disabilities. There will also be games for the kids. a craft fair, and the always-popular cake walk.
Registrations are now being taken for cooks who want to enter the chili contest. Awards will be given for best individual, best organization and People’s Choice. Download the registration form at https://www.lawrencedd.org/protected/ArticleView.aspx?iid=5IBA32&dasi=3APB.