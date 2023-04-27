PROCTORVILLE -- Recyclefest, an opportunity for residents of Lawrence and Scioto counties to recycle large items, is set for 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Proctorville.
Items that will be accepted include:
Tires ($2 per tire, limit 10 per person)
E-waste ($5 per computer, $10 per TV)
Clothes
Metals
Mattress sets ($10 small/$15 large)
Cardboard
Document shredding (20 cents per pound)
Prescription drugs
Rechargeable batteries
Medical supplies and equipment
The event is sponsored by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency's Recycle Ohio.
SOUTH POINT -- The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for its Non-Traditional Student Scholarship.
COLUMBUS -- The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce's annual Legislative Day at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus is set for Wednesday, May 10. The speaker will be Jason Stephens, Ohio Speaker of the House.
