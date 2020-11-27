REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
STAR in need of holiday donations
FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — STAR Community Justice Center is seeking donations of Christmas gifts for children of individuals who are in recovery at the center.
COVID-19 has prevented the center from hosting its annual Christmas party that allows residents to visit with their families and children. In its place, the center is sponsoring a toy drive to have presents donated that residents can “shop” for and watch their children unwrap via video call. The center needs about 400 gifts for children of all ages.
The center is accepting new and unwrapped gifts. The deadline for toy drop-offs is Wednesday, Dec. 9, and toys can be dropped off at the center, or shipped to the Franklin Furnace facility to the care of Sara Emerick.
For more details, follow STAR Community Justice Center on Facebook.
Free COVID-19 tests in South Point
PROCTORVILLE — Free, drive-up COVID-9 tests will be available from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the Grandview Inn parking lot in South Point.
The tests are offered by Family Medical Centers.
Grant provides relief for small businesses
SOUTH POINT — The Small Business Relief Grant is designed to provide relief to Ohio businesses that have been negatively affected by COVID-19.
Gov. Mike DeWine has designated up to $125 million of funding received by the State of Ohio from the federal CARES Act to provide $10,000 grants to small businesses to help them through the current crisis. The program, which began accepting applications on Nov. 2, will be administered by the Ohio Development Services Agency.
For more information and to apply, visit https://businesshelp.ohio.gov/small-business-relief-grant.html.