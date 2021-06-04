Program to help with grocery needs
IRONTON — The ILCAO Food Voucher Program funding will be used to provide $50 worth of fresh groceries (milk, eggs, meat) bi-weekly, to those who have seen a loss of income due to COVID-19, have children in the household, or are elderly (60-plus) to help provide nutrition.
This assistance is needed with the great increase in the cost of these products and SNAP benefits not being sufficient to cover the increased food costs, school lunch programs are shut down and the summer meals program has been scaled back drastically this year.
The time frame of assistance is a maximum of six months per household per year.
If you have any questions call 740-532-3140 or stop by the OMJ One-Stop Center.
Jenco Awards committee seeks new nominations
NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Do you know someone in your community who goes above and beyond to improve the lives of others? Is there a visionary leader in your community you want to recognize? To honor people of all ages who work passionately in the service of others in Appalachian Ohio, the Jenco Foundation Fund is seeking nominations for the 2021 Jenco Awards.
These cash awards are designed to recognize the committed service of Appalachian Ohioans — from those who have a lifetime of service experience to those whose service has begun early in life. Nominations are invited from the public and must be postmarked or emailed by Monday, June 14.
Nomination forms and additional information about the Jenco Awards are available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Jenco.
Free rides to COVID-19 vaccinations available
IRONTON — Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization’s Department of Transportation Services is offering free transportation to COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
This is available free-of-cost to individuals of all ages. Prior to scheduling a vaccination appointment, call Lawrence County Transit at 740-532-2269 to determine vehicle availability. Lawrence County Transit is located at 223 S. 2nd St. in Ironton.
Ironton Farmers Market now open for season
IRONTON — The Ironton Farmers Market on South 2nd Street is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October.
Some new vendors are on hand this year.