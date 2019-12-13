OLBH to host holiday blood drive Dec. 16
RUSSELL, Ky. — Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, will conduct a special holiday blood drive Monday, Dec. 16, from 11:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Bellefonte Pavilion, 2000 Ashland Drive, on the OLBH campus.
Donating blood is safe and relatively painless. Trained nurses conduct the donation process and sterile equipment is used. Donations can help people suffering from a variety of health problems including anemia, bone diseases, lung diseases, kidney diseases, leukemia and many others. Donors should be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds and be in generally good health. Walk-ins are welcome.
Call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter OLBH to schedule an appointment. For more information concerning OLBH visit BonSecours.com.
Dog tags on sale now through Jan. 31
IRONTON — Dog tags for the year 2020 are on sale in Lawrence County. Sales continue through Jan. 31.
Tags can be purchased at the following locations:
n Lawrence Count Auditor’s Office
n Lawrence County Animal Shelter
n Jim’s Gun Shop
n Dickess Market
n South Point Storage
n Pine Tree Carry Out
The price is $16 per dog; $12 per spay/neutered dog; or $48 for a three-year tag.
Beulah Baptist hosting Breakfast with Santa
PROCTORVILLE — Beulah Baptist Church will host a Breakfast with Santa Saturday, Dec. 14 from 8-11 a.m. at the church, located at 20 Township Road 1087 in Proctorville.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids. Children 2 and younger are free. The breakfast will include sausage, eggs, pancakes, juice, coffee and milk. Santa will arrive at 9 a.m.
All proceeds will benefit the American Heritage Girls and Trail Life USA troops based in Proctorville. The American Heritage Girls program is dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country. The mission of Trail Life USA is to guide generations of courageous young men to honor God, lead with integrity, serve others and experience outdoor adventure.
For more information, contact Angel Schneider, AHG Troop Coordinator, at 304-942-5222, or Tom Schneider, TL Troop Master at (304) 638-7822.
OLBH Breast Cancer Support Group to Meet
RUSSELL, Ky. — The Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 17, on the hospital campus at Bellefonte Pavilion (2000 Ashland Drive) in the large conference room on the building’s first floor.
This month’s special meeting is a Christmas celebration and ornament exchange for the breast cancer support group. Attendees are asked to bring a finger food item and a wrapped ornament for the exchange. RSVPs are appreciated. To RSVP, call 606-833-3253.
For more information concerning OLBH, visit BonSecours.com.