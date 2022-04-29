Union Twp. to host cleanup day
UNION TOWNSHIP — Union Township will host its semi-annual cleanup day on Saturday, May 7.
Items can be discarded on that day from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. — or until dumpsters are full — at the township lot on Coryville Road in Chesapeake. Must bring proof of residence.
The township will not accept: brush and yard waste, tires, hazardous materials, paint and paint cans or household garbage.
The Proctorville and Chesapeake-Union Township Fire Departments will assist in the cleanup and will accept donations during the event.
For more information, contact Union Township Trustees lason Forbush, 740-886-9599; Dain Spears, 707-408-7072; Cole Webb, 304-942-3003.
Blood drive planned for May 6 at church
PROCTORVILLE — New Hope United Methodist Church, located at 111 Township Road 1130, Proctorville, will host a Red Cross Blood Drive from noon until 5 p.m. on May 6.
For more information, contact Taunya Wilson at 740-886-5311 or nhumcoh@yahoo.com.
Float on down the Symmes River on May 7
CHESAPEAKE — Paddlers are invited to enjoy the scenic beauty of Symmes Creek during a 4-1/2 mile Fun Float on the Arthur S. Ferguson Jr. Canoe Trail at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7.
The fun float is a celebration of the founding of Symmes Creek Restoration Committee, which formed in 1977.
Meet up at the Sky Lake launch site off County Road 32, about 2 1/2 miles north of Ohio 7 in Chesapeake. Event car shuttle is available between Sky Lake and Chesapeake boat launch ramp on County Road 123, 1/4 mile off Ohio 7.
For those who need one, a canoe can be reserved through a volunteer resource network by April 3 through the Symmes Creek Facebook page, or by calling 740-534-9669.
Food bank now hosting drive-thru distribution
PROCTORVILLE — Facing Hunger Foodbank has begun hosting a drive-thru mobile food distribution at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds, 7755 County Road 107, Proctorville, every Friday.
Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and volunteers from Riverside Recovery Services will distribute meat, produce, dry goods and other nutritious items beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until the product is gone; Facing Hunger looks to serve over 200 households each week. Almost 18% of Lawrence County’s population faces food insecurity, including 23% of the county’s children.
Historical Society open every weekend in Ironton
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society, located on 6th and Adams Street, Ironton, is open from 1-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.
Tours are free, and donations are appreciated.