Clean-up day set for Oct. 7
CHESAPEAKE — Township will host its semi-annual clean-up day for residents from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, or until dumpsters are full.
Dumpsters will be at the township lot on Coryville Road in Chesapeake, Ohio. Bring proof of residence.
Items that will not be accepted are brush/yard waste, tires, hazardous materials, paint and paint cans, and household garbage.
For more information, contact trustees Jason Forbush, 740-886-9599; Dain Spears, 707-408-7072; or Cole Webb, 304-942-3003.
SoundsGood set for Sept. 16
IRONTON — The 2nd Annual SoundsGood Music Festival promises an unforgettable night of music and fun, headlined by the one and only Rich Homie Quan, on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The festival is hosted by DJ SoundsGood, with music curated by DJ Astro and Eazy the DJ.
For tickets, visit richhomie.eventbrite.com.
Call 740-550-3865 for more information.
OUS Family Day set for Sept. 23
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern will host students and family members on campus for Family Day from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, according to a news release.
The event is scheduled in Shafer Courtyard on the campus at 1804 Liberty Ave.
Alumni, faculty and staff also are welcome for a day of family activities, fun, food, music and games.
Octoberfest date set for Oct. 14
CHESAPEAKE — The Village of Chesapeake Octoberfest is set for Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Triangle.
The festival will start at 9 a.m.; a fire parade is planned for 10 a.m.
The festival will offer a car show, live music, food, kids’ activities, vendors and more.
Avenge Hunger event through Oct. 1
IRONTON — Armstrong is sponsoring its sixth annual Avenge Hunger Month through Oct. 1.
The internet and cable provider is partnering with Breaking Bread to help local food pantries including the Community Mission Outreach Food Pantry in Chesapeake, Harvest for the Hungry in Ironton, Michael’s Grace Place in South Point and South Point First Church of the Nazarene in South Point.
Participation in the program could include hosting a food donation collection site; displaying cash donation boxes; hosting a live or virtual event at your business; organizing an employee volunteer day; or organizing a fundraising event.
To find out more, visit www.armstrongonewire.com.
OUS to host mental health conference
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern will host a Community Mental Health Awareness Conference from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.
The last few years have been challenging for communities, with mental health and wellness implications for students, educators and communities, according to a news release from OUS. This inaugural conference will address such implications interactively through a focus on topics directly related to understanding behavioral and mental health concerns, with an emphasis on community. Those attending the conference will also be provided with information on local and state mental health resources, as well as resources for continued learning opportunities.
The keynote speaker will be Jake Fraley of the Cincinnati Reds.
Register for the conference at https://www.ohio.edu/southern/mental-health-conference.