Commission to meet Thursday
CHESAPEAKE - The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will have its regular monthly meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Giovanni's in Chesapeake, Ohio.
OSU Extension to host business event
SOUTH POINT - The Ohio State University Extension will host Innovative Marketing for your Business from 1 until 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at Southern Ohio PTAC, 216 Collins Ave., South Point.
We will discuss innovative ways to market government agencies and businesses including online marketing, ETC and more. This is a free session. To register, visit http://sopoc.ecenterdirect.com or call 740-377-4550.
Chamber to host luncheon Sept. 27
SOUTH POINT - The next Chamber of Commerce 4th Friday Luncheon will begin at noon on Sept. 27 at Tri-State Bible College, 506 Margaret St., South Point. Ohio state Sen. Bob Peterson will be the guest speaker.
Armstrong collecting food for Avenger Hunger Month
SOUTH POINT - Armstrong Backpack Buddies provides food for children in need on weekends throughout the school term. This is a prime opportunity to ensure our young minds are fueled up and ready to be future contributors to our area. Food items needed: applesauce, crackers, granola bars, fruit snacks, cereal, oatmeal packets, fruit cups, ramen noodles, pudding cups, macaroni and cheese, easy-open soups and juice boxes.
Armstrong will be collecting the food items through Oct. 4. There is a drop-off box at the Chamber of Commerce Office, 216 Collins Avenue, South Point.
Used book sale set for Ironton library
IRONTON - The Ironton Friends of the Library will have a Used Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, and Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Ironton location of Briggs Lawrence County Public Library.
The sale features a large selection of used books including donated and well-loved former library books as well as magazines, DVDs and other items.
Donations are being accepted up to the day prior to the sale. For information or to inquire about donating items for the sale, call 740-532-1124. The Ironton library is located at 321 S. 4th St.
South Point library to have sale
SOUTH POINT - The annual Book, Bake and White Elephant Sale, sponsored by the South Point Friends of the Library, will be on Friday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Point library.
Call 740-377-2288 for information.
Farm event set for Sept. 28
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio - A free "Bringing the Farm to You" event is set for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Proctorville, Ohio.
Demonstrations include cow milking, wool spinning, canning, maple syrup and raising honey bees. There will be farm animals, beans and cornbread, tractors and other farm equipment, kids games and more.
Presentations include 4-H, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, ODNR Division of Forestry, FFA, Ohio Soybean Council, Lawrence County Homemakers and the Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Second Ironton Wizardfest set
IRONTON - The second annual Ironton Wizardfest, celebrating all things Harry Potter, is set for Nov. 9-10 in downtown Ironton.
Tickets are available now at www.irontonwizardfest.com.
HR event set for October
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - APEG, in partnership with JobsOhio and OMEGA are co-sponsoring a first-ever HR Best Practices event in southeast Ohio called "Locating Talent: Preparing for the Candidate Journey."
This is a free, half-day seminar for small business owners, HR professionals and hiring managers from organizations of any size. Current resources to attract and retain workforce will be discussed, including enhanced recruitment tools,
free resources for finding workforce, taking charge of the talent pipeline, and breaking down the candidate journey.
Two events are scheduled: Tuesday, Oct. 1 in Chillicothe, Ohio, and Thursday, Oct. 3, in Cambridge, Ohio.
Register by emailing kfarber@apeg.com.