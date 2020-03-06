Ironton Rotary Club to celebrate 100 years
IRONTON — The Ironton Rotary Club will celebrate 100 years on Saturday, March 7, at the Riffe Rotunda at Ohio University Southern in Ironton.
The event will consist of dinner, entertainment and fellowship and will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30.
Tickets are $60 per person or $100 per couple and are available at www.irontonrotaryclub.org/centinnial-celebration.
For more information or to RSVP, email info@irontonrotaryclub.org.
Reunion for former SS Kresge employees set
IRONTON — A reunion for former employees of S.S. Kresge in Ironton is set for 5 p.m. March 20 in the meeting room of the Ironton Frisch’s Big Boy restaurant.
Anyone who is interested in attending should contact Sue Lunsford at 740-532-5689, and bring any Kresge pictures you have to show others, to bring back memories of times gone by.
Sen. Johnson recognizes Portsmouth World Record
COLUMBUS — State Sen. Terry Johnson (R-McDermott) presented a resolution last week recognizing the City of Portsmouth for setting a Guinness World Record of most people wrapping gifts simultaneously. Last December, community members came together and wrapped 1,482 gifts in conjunction with the city’s Winterfest celebration.
“I am extremely proud of the wonderful people and storied history of the Portsmouth area,” Johnson said in a news release. “Their dedication to lifting up the area and building a positive community has been remarkable.”
The Portsmouth community has previously set records for most people caroling and most people potting plants.
AirBnB hosting workshop offered by OUS
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern Community Education is offering a workshop on “How to Host AirBnB” for homeowners interested in participating in this international lodging platform. AirBnB launched in 2008 in California and now has more than 650,000 hosts worldwide. According to the AirBnB website, hosts can make around $1,100 per month by hosting guests.
The “How to Host AirBnB” workshop will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10. Matt Perkins, an Ashland business owner and AirBnB host, will facilitate the workshop. Topics will include how to prepare your space for renting to guests; setting rates and receiving payment; protection for both hosts and guests; and other relevant topics.
Space in the special workshop is limited. Cost: $20 per person. To register, visit online: https://commerce.cashnet.com/ohiocommed. For more information, email workforcesuccess@ohio.edu or call 740-533-4593.
Fairland East Playground Project fundraisers
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Fairland East Playground Project has a pair of upcoming fundraising events. Proceeds from both events go toward getting a new playground for Fairland East Elementary School.
There will be an indoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the school, 10732 County Road 107, Proctorville. The sale will be inside the gymnasium. An early preview will be from 8-9 a.m. for a $5 donation.
A Fundraiser Paint Party hosted by Bluegrass Mama Creations will be from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the school. Participants can choose from the Mason jar, bunny or dragon designs. Cost is $30 for the adult door hanger and $15 for kids sizing. All supplies are included. Participants are encouraged to wear clothes they don’t mind getting paint on. Space is limited, so advanced registration is required. To register or more for more information about these and other upcoming events, follow the Fairland East Playground Project on Facebook.
Concert set for March 7 at Ro-Na Theater
IRONTON — Josh Brown & The Hard Livin Legends, with guests Charlie Woods & Deep Hollow, will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Ro-Na Theater, 312 S. 3rd St, Ironton. Tickets at www.showclix.com.
OUS hosting free workshop for Ohio employers March 11
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern Workforce Success is offering a free workshop for Ohio employers from 1:30 until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, to learn how to apply for the Ohio TechCred funding program.
TechCred provides reimbursement up to $2,000 per employee to Ohio companies that qualify for tech-focused training and credentials for their workforce.
Seating is limited and registration is required online: https://ohio.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_7Nve9iEX9Sq4hFP
Read more about TechCred: https://techcred.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/techcred.
Larry Keel Experience live at Ro-Na March 14
IRONTON — The Larry Keel Experience will perform live at the Ro-Na Theater, 312 S. 3rd St., Ironton, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. Hosted by The Ohio River Revival. Tickets, $20, by Eventbrite.
21st annual DD Chilifest and Craft Show March 14 at SPHS
SOUTH POINT — The 21st Annual ChiliFest and Craft Show For Developmental Disabilities Awareness is set for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at South Point High School.
This year will also feature a provider fair to showcase some of the services provided by agencies in Lawrence County for people with developmental disabilities. There will also be games for the kids. a craft fair, and the always-popular cake walk.
Registrations are now being taken for cooks who want to enter the chili contest. Awards will be given for best individual, best organization and People’s Choice. Download the registration form at https://www.lawrencedd.org/protected/ArticleView.aspx?iid=5IBA32&dasi=3APB.
Arts, business workshop set for March 19 at Ro-Na
IRONTON — The Arts Builds Business Builds Art Workshop is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at Ro-Na Theater, 312 S. 3rd St., Ironton.
An Arts Builds Business Builds Art Workshop (ABBBA) is the first step toward raising the value of art and creativity in our community. This free two-hour workshop will explore how creativity, innovation, and the arts can build new connections in the community and expand the local economy. Business people, creatives, and community members who are optimistic and positive about the future of Ironton are encouraged to attend.
Visit the Arts Builds Business Builds Art Workshop event page on Facebook to reserve a spot.