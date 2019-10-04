Ironton Lions set to host Haunted Tunnel
IRONTON — The Ironton Lions Club presents the Haunted Tunnel at the intersection of US 52 and Ohio 93, across from the Ironton Hills Shopping Center.
Gates open at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26.
Everyone is invited to attend and have a great scare.
Storm Water Task Force to meet Oct. 8
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Storm Water Task Force will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Union-Rome Sewer System Facility located at 32 Private Drive #11100 in Chesapeake, Ohio.
Library benefit sale set for Saturday
SOUTH POINT — The annual Book, Bake and White Elephant Sale, sponsored by the South Point Friends of the Library, will be on Friday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Point library. Call 740-377-2288 for information.
Grand opening of dental services location set
PROCTORVILLE — On Nov. 7, the ILCAO Family Medical Centers will hold a grand opening of new dental services at the Proctorville Family Medical Center from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dr. Tiffany LeMasters will be the new dental provider at this location.
Proctorville Family Medical Center is located at 10777 County Road 107, Proctorville, Ohio. For more information about the event, email dsmith@ilcao.org or call 740-532-3534, ext. 12342.
OUS to host free productivity workshop
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern Workforce Success will offer a free workshop on Increasing Productivity. The session is part of the Hour of Power series with Dave Beam, Action Business Coach. This one-hour, transformational seminar will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The workshop will take place in the 1804 Room in the Collins Center located at 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton.
Participants will learn techniques for increasing productivity and raising morale. There is no cost to attend. Pre-registration is requested by email to workforcesucess@ohio.edu or by calling 740-533-4593.
Second annual Waterloo Wonder Day planned
WATERLOO, Ohio — The second annual Waterloo Wonder Day, is planned for 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, commemorating the history of the famous Waterloo Wonders basketball team. The Waterloo Wonders were back-to-back Ohio State High School Basketball Champions in 1934 and 1935.
The events will be at the former Waterloo Methodist Church at 12335 County Road 14, Waterloo.
W.O.W. Ministries organized Waterloo Wonder Day. The Waterloo Wonder Memorial Garden will be officially dedicated, and there will be a museum area that will display historical artifacts from the basketball team and Waterloo School on display for public viewing. There will be a variety of food for sale, and other commemorative items as well. There is a Cornhole Tournament, and a Free Throw Tournament, with trophies and prizes for the winners. There will be a Sweet Tooth Auction, and Barker’s Petting Zoo will be there as well. For more information or to register for one of the tournaments, check out the W.O.W. Ministries Facebook page.
Celebration to honor overcomers
BURLINGTON, Ohio — Plans are underway for the 9th Anniversary Celebration of The Cause Inc. The event will be held on Oct. 26 at the First Baptist Church of Burlington, Ohio. The theme is Overcomers.
The Cause will be recognizing all health survivors who have overcome or are battling health challenges. There will be a fashion show sponsored by various local department stores, including Christopher Banks and J. C. Penney, to name a few.
Organizers are currently seeking participants. Call 740-646-3558 if you are interested in modeling or being an event sponsor.
The Cause is a nonprofit that promotes health resource awareness by partnering with local organizations, healthcare professionals and businesses to provide resources to patients and their families who are facing health challenges. Visit www.thecause7.com.
Wizardfest to return to Ironton
IRONTON — The second annual Ironton Wizardfest, celebrating all things Harry Potter, is set for Nov. 9-10 in downtown Ironton.
Tickets are available now at www.irontonwizardfest.com.