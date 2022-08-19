Students return to school this week
SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Students will head back to South Point Schools today.
Students in other schools in Lawrence County started earlier this week, according to Jeff Saunders, superintendent of the Lawrence County Educational Service.
Local schools attended a threat assessment program at Ironton High School earlier this week, Saunders said.
Jobs event Aug. 23 in Proctorville
PROCTORVILLE — OhioMeansJobs and the Ironton Lawrence County Community Action Organization will host a Pop Up! Shop from 1 until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Riverview Apartments, 784 County Road 411, Proctorville.
This event will offer local job information, community resources, resume assistance, and more.
VFW 6878 spaghetti dinner set for Aug. 27
PROCTORVILLE — The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will offer a Spaghetti Dinner from 1 until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Adult cost is $8, and children 10 and younger eat for $4. Everyone is welcome, and to-go is available.
The menu includes spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drink.
Ohio River Wine Festival is Sept. 24
IRONTON — Ironton aLive has announced that the Ohio River Wine Festival will make a comeback for 2022.
The sixth annual wine and art celebration is scheduled for noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at TownePlace Suites by Marriott.
Online ticket sales are open at www.irontonalive.com.
