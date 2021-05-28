Perkins Ridge Cemetery to meet
WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — The Perkins Ridge Cemetery Association will hold the annual meeting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, at the Perkins Ridge Missionary Baptist Church located at 9213 County Road 2, Willow Wood, Ohio.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
Nominations sought for Jenco Awards
NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Do you know someone in your community who goes above and beyond to improve the lives of others? Is there a visionary leader in your community you want to recognize? To honor people of all ages who work passionately in the service of others in Appalachian Ohio, the Jenco Foundation Fund is seeking nominations for the 2021 Jenco Awards.
These cash awards are designed to recognize the committed service of Appalachian Ohioans — from those who have a lifetime of service experience to those whose service has begun early in life. Nominations are invited from the public and must be postmarked or emailed by Monday, June 14.
Nomination forms and additional information about the Jenco Awards are available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Jenco.
Job skills program starts June 1
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Summer Youth Employment Program will help young people learn employment skills, build their resumes and earn more than minimum wage this summer.
This program will be June 1 though Aug. 13, and is open to all eligible Lawrence County residents ages 14-24.
Work will be in Lawrence County. Positions will be up to 40 hours per week and $10 per hour.
Year-round services such as career counseling, tutoring, and training assistance will be offered following the summer employment.
Stop in at the OMJ One-Stop Center in Ironton, or call 740-532-3140, ext. 12235, to apply.
Free rides set to get COVID-19 shots
IRONTON — Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization’s Department of Transportation Services is offering free transportation to COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
This is available free-of-cost to individuals of all ages. Prior to scheduling a vaccination appointment, call Lawrence County Transit at 740-532-2269 to determine vehicle availability. Lawrence County Transit is located at 223 S. 2nd St. in Ironton.
Farmers market open Fridays, Saturdays
IRONTON — The Ironton Farmers Market on South 2nd Street is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October.
Some new vendors are on hand this year.