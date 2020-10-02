REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
College student makes Dean’s List
DELAWARE, Ohio — Phoenix Huron of Chesapeake, Ohio, has been named to Ohio Wesleyan University’s 2020 spring semester Dean’s List.
To qualify for OWU Dean’s List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.
Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is a liberal arts university located in Delaware, Ohio. The private university offers more than 90 undergraduate majors and competes in 24 NCAA Division III varsity sports. Learn more at www.owu.edu.
Fall bow hunt begins Friday, continues through weekend
KITTS HILL, Ohio — The 17th annual Wheelin Sportsmen Fall Bow Hunt is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. today and run through 10 p.m. Sunday.
The bow hunt is free to Wheelin Sportsmen members and $35 to non-members.
Anyone interested can visit the Mamre Baptist Church on County Road 182 in the Kitts Hill area.
The goal is to help people with disabilities enjoy the outdoors by participating in hunting and shooting sports. Those participating will team up with able-bodied guides.
For more information, contact Bo Delong, a Wheelin Sportsmen coordinator for the event.
Playground group to have fundraisers
PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland East Playground Fund will participate in two fundraisers this weekend.
First, the group will participate in the Dragon Nation Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Lawrence County Fairground.
Then on Sunday, Oct. 4, the fund will host a “Pick-up Picnic for the Playground” event from noon to 2 p.m., also at the Lawrence County Fairground. Drive-thru meals of beef brisket, green beans, cornbread and dessert will be available for $12 if pre-ordered on the website or $15 the day of until sold out. The meal will be packaged in to-go containers and delivered to your car window.
Fairland East Playground Fund, a 501©3 organization, is actively fundraising for the purchase and installation of a new playground at Fairland East Elementary School. For more information on fundraising, to see the design of the new playground or to make a tax deductible donation, visit the website at https://fairlandeastplaygroundfund.weebly.com. You can also follow FEPF on Facebook and Instagram.
Two virtual candidate forums to be held next week
SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, Ironton Tribune and Ohio University Southern are hosting two virtual candidates forums next week.
The Lawrence County Candidates Forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, for all local candidates.
The state-level candidates forum is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8.
Both forums will be completed via Zoom meetings. The Chamber of Commerce will release the information to connect to the meeting on Monday, Oct. 5.
Questions for the candidates will be submitted to the Chamber by email to shirley@lawrencecountyohio.org or mail directly to the Chamber office at PO Box 488, South Point, Ohio 45680.