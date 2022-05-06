Ironton In Bloom flower sale Saturday
IRONTON — Ironton In Bloom’s annual Mother’s Day Flower Sale will be from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, May 7, at The Ironton Splash Park parking lot (2nd and Vernon streets).
Hanging baskets, pots, canna lilies, ferns and bedding plants will be available for purchase.
This sale supports the planting and maintenance of flowers throughout the city of Ironton.
Ironton Farmers Market opens today
IRONTON — The Ironton Farmers Market will open for the season on Friday, May 6, and will observe its official grand opening on Saturday, May 7.
The market is open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through the end of October.
During Saturday’s grand opening, the first 1,000 customers will receive reusable market bags.
The Ironton Farmers Market is a project of Ironton aLive, celebrating its 10th year and 10th market season. It is sponsored again this year by King’s Daughters Medical Center. For more information follow Ironton aLive and Ironton Farmers Market on Facebook.
Union Township cleanup day Saturday
UNION TOWNSHIP — Union Township will host its semi-annual cleanup day on Saturday, May 7.
Items can be discarded on that day from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. — or until dumpsters are full — at the township lot on Coryville Road in Chesapeake. Must bring proof of residence.
The township will not accept: brush and yard waste, tires, hazardous materials, paint and paint cans or household garbage.
The Proctorville and Chesapeake-Union Township Fire Departments will assist in the cleanup and will accept donations during the event.
For more information, contact Union Township Trustees lason Forbush, 740-886-9599; Dain Spears, 707-408-7072; Cole Webb, 304-942-3003.
County museum open weekends
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society, located on 6th and Adams Street, Ironton, is open from 1-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.
Tours are free, and donations are appreciated.
New Hope UMC hosting blood drive
PROCTORVILLE — New Hope United Methodist Church, located at 111 Township Road 1130, Proctorville, will host a Red Cross Blood Drive from noon until 5 p.m. on May 6.
For more information, contact Taunya Wilson at 740-886-5311 or nhumcoh@yahoo.com.
Symmes Creek fun float event set for Saturday
CHESAPEAKE — Paddlers are invited to enjoy the scenic beauty of Symmes Creek during a 4-1/2 mile Fun Float on the Arthur S. Ferguson Jr. Canoe Trail at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7.
The fun float is a celebration of the founding of Symmes Creek Restoration Committee, which formed in 1977.
Meet up at the Sky Lake launch site off County Road 32, about 2 1/2 miles north of Ohio 7 in Chesapeake. Event car shuttle is available between Sky Lake and Chesapeake boat launch ramp on County Road 123, 1/4 mile off Ohio 7.
For those who need one, a canoe can be reserved through a volunteer resource network by April 3 through the Symmes Creek Facebook page, or by calling 740-534-9669.
Weekly food districutions in Lawrence County
PROCTORVILLE — Facing Hunger Foodbank is hosting two weekly drive-thru mobile food distributions in Lawrence County.
The distributions are:
10 a.m. until noon each Tuesday at the Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, 7681 County Road 1, South Point
11 a.m. until 1 p.m. each Friday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds, 7755 County Road 107, Proctorville
Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and volunteers from Riverside Recovery Services will distribute meat, produce, dry goods and other nutritious items beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until the product is gone; Facing Hunger looks to serve over 200 households each week.