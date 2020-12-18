REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
Food boxes to be distributed weekly
SOUTH POINT — Ironton-Lawrence County CAO Farmers to Families Food Boxes will be distributed from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesdays in December at Grandview Inn in South Point.
Boxes will be given in a drive-through format on a first-come, first-served basis and while supplies last.
Recipients should bring a photo identification or utility bill to prove residence in Lawrence County.
For more information, call CAO at 740-532-3140.
Help available for bars, restaurants
COLUMBUS — The Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund is designed to assist Ohio’s on-premise liquor permit holders. Gov. Mike DeWine has designated $38.7 million of funding received by the State of Ohio from the federal CARES Act to provide $2,500 assistance payments to on-premise liquor permit holders to help them through the financial difficulties experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
These permit holders have not been able to fully use their liquor permit and it’s had an impact on their business. The program, which began accepting applications on Nov. 2, will be administered by the Ohio Development Services Agency.
For more information or to apply use this link: https://businesshelp.ohio.gov.