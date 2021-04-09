The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Arts, crafts show to be April 17-18

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host the 2021 Arts and Crafts Extravaganza on April 17 and 18.

Saturday hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday will be noon to 6 p.m.

The extravaganza will be on the campus of the Chamber of Commerce, 216 Collins Avenue, South Point.

For more information, contact Shirley Dyer at the Chamber of Commerce office at 740-377-4550.

ATHENS, Ohio — Residents of Lawrence and Scioto counties are invited to participate in a virtual SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) Town Hall hosted by Ohio University to discuss the economic state of your county and give input.

The events will be hosted via Zoom by Ohio University, and registration is required by visiting https://qfreeaccountssjc1.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_elZvxtcZLkLtct8.

Sessions include:

Lawrence County: 6:30 p.m. on April 19 or 20

Scioto County: 6:30 p.m. on April 21 or 22

WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — The Storm Water Task Force will have its quarterly meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, at the Lawrence Soil and Water Conservation Office located at 5459 Ohio 217, Willow Wood.

