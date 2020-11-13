REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
Winter clothing giveaway Nov. 21
PROCTORVILLE — New Hope United Methodist Church in Proctorville will host a Winter Clothing Giveaway from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the church, located at 111 Township Road 1130, Proctorville.
Face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.
For more information, call the church at 740-886-5311.
Planning commission meeting canceled
PROCTORVILLE — The Lawrence County Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19, has been canceled due to the recently increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the county.
Holiday craft show set for Nov. 14
SOUTH POINT — Tri-State Worship Center will host a Holiday Marketplace Vendor and Craft Show from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.
The center is located at 901 Solida Road, South Point.
Those interested in being vendors should call 740-523-0231.
Grant provides relief for small businesses
SOUTH POINT — The Small Business Relief Grant is designed to provide relief to Ohio businesses that have been negatively affected by COVID-19.
Gov. Mike DeWine has designated up to $125 million of funding received by the State of Ohio from the federal CARES Act to provide $10,000 grants to small businesses to help them through the current crisis. The program, which began accepting applications on Nov. 2, will be administered by the Ohio Development Services Agency.
For more information and to apply, visit https://businesshelp.ohio.gov/small-business-relief-grant.html.