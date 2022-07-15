IRONTON — The next Tuesday Night Concert at Farmers Market Square in downtown Ironton will feature Rodney Crisp at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19.
Everyone is invited to bring a chair and enjoy the free performance.
Blue Sky will perform on July 26.
The concert sponsors are Gold Street Auto Repair, Central Hardware, Ironton Holiday Inn & Suites, Marriott TownPlace Suites, J&J Maintenance, Appalachian Mechanical and ServPro of Scioto and West Lawrence Counties.
Lawrence Museum to host Pie Social Saturday
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society will host a Pie Social and Pie Contest at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 16. The museum is located at 506 S. 6th St., Ironton.
There will be prize categories for both amateur and professional bakers.
For more information, send a Facebook message @LAWCOHS.
Jason Mays to perform at The Armory Saturday
IRONTON — Jason Mays will give a solo acoustic performance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at The Armory in Ironton.
COAL GROVE — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will host its regular meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, at the JROC Center located at 715 Lane St. in Coal Grove, Ohio.
Storm Water Task Force will meet on July 26
CHESAPEAKE — The Lawrence County Storm Water Task Force will host its quarterly meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, at the Union-Rome Sewer System located at 32 Private Drive No. 11100 Chesapeake, Ohio.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.