DBHS Class of 1964 reunion Saturday
COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Dawson-Bryant High School class of 1964 will have a reunion this Saturday in Coal Grove.
There were more than 100 students in the class and 50 to 55 are expected at the Pathfinder House in Coal Grove.
“We have pictures and a video to look over and great food from Giovanni’s — spaghetti and garlic bread, pizza, salad, sub sandwiches — and a beautiful, large cake,” said Sue Lunsford, one of the class members.
Youth employment program available
IRONTON — Young people ages 14-24 whose households are at 200% of the poverty level or below are invited to apply for the Lawrence County Summer Youth Employment Program.
This program employs young people from June 5-Aug. 11, paying $12 per hour up to 40 hours a week. All jobs are in Lawrence County. Participants will be able to learn work skills, build up their resumes, and learn how to take advantage of year-round services like career counseling, tutoring and tuition assistance. Stop in at the Ohio Means Jobs One-Stop Center in Ironton or call 740-532-3140, ext. 12235, to apply.
VFW 6878 hosting breakfast Saturday
PROCTORVILLE — The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will host its monthly breakfast on Saturday, May 13 from 8-10:30 a.m. Adult cost is $7; children 10 and younger eat for $4. Everyone is welcome and carryout meals are available.
The menu includes fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice.
The Auxiliary will also host a bake sale with great goodies at bargain prices.
COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Regional Commission will host its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, May 18, at 11 a.m. at the JROC Center located at 715 Lane St. in Coal Grove, Ohio.
PROCTORVILLE — Facing Hunger Foodbank’s mobile food pantry will make two stops in Lawrence County in May.
The first is set for 11 a.m. until noon on May 19 at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Proctorville.
The food bank also hosts a mobile pantry from 11 a.m. until noon on the last Thursday of each month at Central Christian Church, 1542 S. 7th St., Ironton. The next one will be May 25.
This schedule is subject to change and the distributions last until the end time or the mobile food bank runs out of food.
Follow Facing Hunger Foodbank on Facebook or its website, www.facinghunger.org/get-help/ for the most up-to-date schedule.
GETAWAY, Ohio — Donations are needed for upkeep of the historic Getaway Community Cemetery, which has been in use for more than 130 years.
Tax-deductible gifts will be used to maintain the grounds (mowing, trimming) as well as resetting and adjustment of headstones and bases that have shifted over the years.
Your gift can be directed to: (Make checks payable to) Getaway Community Church Cemetery Fund, 12383 State Route 243, Chesapeake, OH 45619; Attention: Chad Higgins (Pastor).
For questions or concerns, contact Pastor Higgins by email at crhiggins28@gmail.com or call or text 740-646-1429.