PROCTORVILLE — The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will host its monthly breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The cost is $6 for adults, and $4 for children 10 and younger. Everyone is welcome.
The menu includes: fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice.
The Auxiliary will also have a bake sale.
Health care sign up event Monday
IRONTON — Family Medical Centers is hosting a Sign-Up Event to help people sign up for healthcare coverage on the Affordable Care Act’s healthcare.gov page.
The purpose of the event is to help people sign up and discover how affordable health insurance is and help them see if they qualify for the subsidies to make insurance even more affordable.
This event is set for 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, at the OMJ One-Stop Center in Ironton.
Dec. 15 is the deadline to change or update your Marketplace health insurance for 2022 coverage that starts Jan. 1.
HEAP assistance available in county
IRONTON — The Ohio Department of Development and Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills.
The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, at or below 25% fuel, or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 12 months, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program.
Ohioans can visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online, download a copy of the application, or find contact information for a local Energy Assistance Provider.
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is offering prospective students the opportunity to apply online for free during December and January.
To receive this waiver, enter the code FeeFreeBobcat on the Application Information page: rhe.ohio.edu/apply/.
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is seeking applications for adjunct faculty as the need arises for the 2021-2022 academic year in art, music, communication studies, geography, psychology, English, physics, physical science, astronomy and sociology.
