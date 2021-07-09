Fundraiser set for Fairland playground
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Fairland East Playground Fund will host a “Dad Bod Car Wash” from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 11, in the parking lot of Complex7/Boombox, 9561 County Road 7, Proctorville. Suggested donation of $20. Cash, cards and Paypal will be accepted.
The fund’s crew of dad volunteers will hand wash and dry your vehicle while you wait. All proceeds benefit the Fairland East Playground Fund.
To donate or learn more about the Playground Fund, follow them on Facebook and Instagram or visit the website at http://fairlandeastplaygroundfund.weebly.com.
StoryWalk set for downtown Ironton
IRONTON — Briggs Library, in partnership with several local businesses, has implemented a StoryWalk in downtown Ironton. The StoryWalk begins at the Ironton Library (321 South 4th St.), makes stops at local businesses, and ends up with participants back at the library to finish reading the book. This is a free activity, and families participate at their leisure.
A Story Walk supports literacy and a healthy lifestyle by engaging children and their families in reading and getting active, as participants walk to each of the 12 reading stations.
The Briggs Story Walk features the book “Bark George,” written and illustrated by Jules Feiffer.
Families can access a copy of the StoryWalk map by visiting https://briggslibrary.com/content/storywalk-downtown-ironton. The StoryWalk will be available through July 31.
OUS hosting Walk-In Wednesdays for class registration
PROCTORVILLE — Ohio University Southern Proctorville Center is hosting Walk-In Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for students who need help registering for in-person classes at the center, as well as advising or financial aid assistance.
Prospective students may also visit https://bit.ly/3ot1hjh to set up an appointment with an admissions advisor.
IRONTON — The next concert in the Ironton aLive and Studimo Productions Summer Concert Series will feature Render the Hearts on Tuesday, July 13.
The free, two-hour outdoor concerts start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and are held at the Farmers Market Square in downtown Ironton. Bring a chair and the kids, it’s a family event.
The concerts are sponsored by Glockner Dealerships, Phillips Funeral Home, The Ironton Shake Shoppe, Little Caesars Pizza, Citizens Deposit Bank, Gold Street Auto Repair, Central Hardware, Perry Distributing of Ironton, Ironton Holiday Inn & Suites, Ironton TownPlace Suites, J&J Maintenance and Mi De Con of Ironton.