OUS Writers Series to feature Ivy Whaley
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern’s Writers Series will present Ivy Whaley at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, via Zoom meeting.
Born and raised in Ironton, Whaley recently became a first-time published author with her book “Everything I Wanted to Say, but Now It’s Too Late: The World Is Ending,” a collection of poetry and prose she began writing amidst the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic.
She is a 2020 graduate of Ohio University, with her associate degree in electronic media and her bachelor’s degree in English, focusing on creative writing.
Join the Zoom Meeting at https://ou-rhe.zoom.us/j/96455261022. for more information, contact Barbara Costas-Biggs at costas@ohio.edu or 740-533-4649.
Planning Commission to meet on Oct. 21
COAL GROVE — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will have its regular meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, at the JROC Center located at 715 Lane St. in Coal Grove.
Ironton releases trick-ot-treat plans
IRONTON — Youngsters will have two chances to collect — hopefully — more treats than tricks this year.
The City of Ironton will host a “Business Trick or Treat” from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25
The Citywide Trick or Treat is planned for 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28.
Be Hope Church to host Halloween event Oct. 25
IRONTON — Be Hope Church invites children and their grownups to the RO-NA Theater for “Hallo-FUN-aweenie” from 5:50 until 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25.
Inside the RO-NA will be a “spooktacular” event for all ages and coincides with downtown Ironton’s Business Trick-or-Treat. This interactive, walk-through event features candy stations, decorations, and free popcorn and hot dogs.
Everything is free of charge.
OUS Fall Resource and Health Fair set for Oct. 27
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern will have its annual Fall Resource and Health Fair from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, in the Shafer Courtyard on the Ironton campus.
There will be campus resource information tables, health-related tables, and information from community organizations and businesses.
There will be candy, snacks, games and prizes.
Chamber’s Festival of Trees, Christmas Market set
SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2021 Lawrence County Festival of Trees and Christmas Market.
It will begin with a 5K Luminary Run/Walk at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, at The Point industrial park in South Point. Register for the 5K at tristateracer.com.
The Festival of Trees & Christmas Market will be from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19-20, at the Chamber’s office in South Point.
Admission is free. There will be a Christmas tree auction, local artisans, kid’s day activities and entertainment.
For more information, call the Chamber at 740-377-4550.