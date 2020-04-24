REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
Market After Dark rescheduled for Aug. 1
IRONTON — The Vault Market and Third and Center will host The Market After Dark from 4 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at The Vault Market, 211 Center St., Ironton. The event was originally planned for May 2.
It will be an evening of shopping, food and drink, live music, art, and community, as well as a celebration of the first anniversary of The Vault Market. Interested vendors may apply at https://forms.gle/ekHvzVjW7JBFngtn9.
Craft and vendors show moved from May 2 to June 13
SOUTH POINT — Tri-State Worship Center’s Spring Marketplace Crafters & Vendors Show originally planned for May 2 has been moved to June 13, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The worship center is located at 901 Solida Road, South Point.
Admission is free. There will be local handmade crafts, independent businesses, and made-from-scratch sweets for purchase.
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser planned for May 2
WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — The Aid Township Volunteer Fire Department Spaghetti Dinner and Cornhole Tournament is planned for 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, at Symmes Valley Elementary School, 14860 State Route 141, Willow Wood.
There will also be several vendors set up, plus an auction.
Legal services available during coronavirus pandemic
IRONTON, Ohio — In this time of national emergency, the staff members of Southeastern Ohio Legal Services are continuing to work to serve the low-income and seniors in the Lawrence, Scioto and Adams county communities. Consistent with current recommendations of health, government, and judicial officials, SEOLS staff continue to represent clients in courts and administrative agencies on matters such as domestic violence protection orders, housing, and benefits concerns, as well as other emergent issues.
SEOLS is working to keep these two sites updated regularly: www.seols.org/covid-19-information/ and www.facebook.com/SEOhioLegal/.
These sites contain legal information and resources relating to Covid-19 and our various practice areas, including unemployment compensation, the CARES Act, benefits concerns, landlord-tenant issues, bankruptcy, mortgage assistance, special education assistance, and consumer protection.
IRONTON — OSU Coach Ryan Day: Leadership & Team Building Dinner, is planned for 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, at the Ro-Na Theater, 312 S 3rd St., Ironton, Tickets at www.showclix.com.
Join OSU Head Coach Ryan Day, Ironton Coaching Legend Bob Lutz, and OSU Football alum Tyler “Tank” Whaley as they share their experiences and insights into what it takes to build exceptional teams and lead by example.
Tickets include food and drinks catered by the Armory Smokehouse, photo-ops on the red carpet, and optional meet and greets with the evening’s VIPs.
IRONTON — Opening Ceremonies for Lawrence County Flags of Honor are planned for 6 p.m. on Friday, May 22, at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
The event is hosted by Lawrence County Honoring Our Heroes.
IRONTON — The Prince Experience is coming to the Ro-Na Theater, 312 S. 3rd St., Ironton, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.
Get tickets at www.ro-na.net.
Since 2002, Gabriel Sanchez has been portraying Prince in his critically acclaimed concert event, The Prince Experience. What started out as a small theater production of “Purple Rain” has expanded into a night of unbelievable entertainment and all the hits of one of music’s greatest icons. Hear songs like “Little Red Corvette,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry,” “Kiss,” “1999” and of course “Purple Rain.”
PEDRO, Ohio — The Jakes 14th Annual Fishing Day, hosted by the National Wild Turkey Federation South Hills Longbeards Chapter, will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, at Lake Vesuvius.
This will be the 14th annual free fishing day for kids age 4 to 17 on the boardwalk at Lake Vesuvius.
The event will include fishing, contests, prizes, plus a great opportunity for youngsters to learn more about fish and fishing. A free hot dog lunch will be provided.
Participants should bring their own rod/reel, bucket, and bait (some poles and bait are available for children who don’t have their own).
This event is held in partnership with Wayne National Forest, National Wild Turkey Federation, Izaak Walton League, Lawrence County Bass Club, Pedro bass club and other partners.
Contact South Hills Longbeards Chapter President Larry Pernestti at 740-646-6907.