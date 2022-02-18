IRONTON — Have you always wanted to grow your own produce but aren’t sure where to start? Ohio University Southern is offering a virtual Vegetable Gardening 101 Community Ed class with #OHIOSouthern’s own Joy Shytle. The class is from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 26.
Participants will learn different tips and techniques involving gardening — from getting the soil reading to harvesting the vegetables.
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is planning the sixth annual Envision Access Conference, slated for March 2-4.
Educators, social workers, social service agencies, state and local government, judiciary, health care, and business and industry practitioners are sought to submit proposals sharing experiences and best practices with topics that address equal access and opportunity for individuals with disabilities in all aspects of secondary, post-secondary education and employment.
Heating assistance available with HEAP
IRONTON — The Ohio Department of Development and Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills.
The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, at or below 25% fuel, or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 12 months, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program.
Ohioans can visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online, download a copy of the application, or find contact information for a local Energy Assistance Provider.
