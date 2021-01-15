REMINDER: Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
Residents can sign up for vaccine online
IRONTON — The state of Ohio is currently in Vaccine Phase 1B. Beginning Jan. 18, anyone 80 years old or older is eligible to receive vaccination as supplies become available.
Each week, the vaccination eligibility will open up to anyone 5 years younger than the age listed the week before. For example, the first week is for people 80 years old and older, the next week is for anyone 75 years old and older, and so on.
Lawrence County residents who wish to be vaccinated can register by visiting https://lawrencecounty.org/vaccine/. There, you’ll find an online waitlist form that you can click and add the information yourself.
Lawrence residents may also email their name and phone number to covidvaccine@lawcohd.org, and a Lawrence County Health Department representative will call you for more information to add you to the list.
Residents may also call the Lawrence County Health Department at one of these two phone numbers between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: 740-302-5124 or 740-302-5689.
The health department urges people to be patient after registration; you will be called to schedule the appointment for your first dose of the vaccine.