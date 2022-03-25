IRONTON — The Lawrence County Museum, 506 S. 6th St., Ironton, will open for the season on Sunday, April 3.
The museum will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 1 until 4 p.m.
Proctorville VFW hosting BBQ lunch
PROCTORVILLE — The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will host a BBQ and pulled pork sandwich lunch along with beans and cornbread, chips, drink and dessert from 1 until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 26.
Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children 10 and younger.
Everyone is welcome. Carryout is available.
OUS to host event honoring MLK
IRONTON — In memory of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Ohio University Southern will host a community discussion of “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” on the anniversary of the Civil Rights leader’s death.
The event will be in-person at 6 p.m. Monday, April 4, in the Mains Rotunda. Light refreshments will be served.
Registration is required. Upon registration, participants will receive a copy of “Letter from Birmingham Jail” via email to read and reflect on before the event.
CHESAPEAKE — Paddlers are invited to enjoy the scenic beauty of Symmes Creek during a 4-1/2 mile Fun Float on the Arthur S. Ferguson Jr. Canoe Trail at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7.
The fun float is a celebration of the founding of Symmes Creek Restoration Committee, which formed in 1977.
Meet up at the Sky Lake launch site off County Road 32, about 2 1/2 miles north of Ohio 7 in Chesapeake. Event car shuttle is available between Sky Lake and Chesapeake boat launch ramp on County Road 123, 1/4 mile off Ohio 7.
For those who need one, a canoe can be reserved through a volunteer resource network by April 3 through the Symmes Creek Facebook page, or by calling 740-534-9669.
