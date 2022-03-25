The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Lawrence County Museum to open

IRONTON — The Lawrence County Museum, 506 S. 6th St., Ironton, will open for the season on Sunday, April 3.

The museum will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 1 until 4 p.m.

Proctorville VFW hosting BBQ lunch

PROCTORVILLE — The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will host a BBQ and pulled pork sandwich lunch along with beans and cornbread, chips, drink and dessert from 1 until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 26.

Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children 10 and younger.

Everyone is welcome. Carryout is available.

OUS to host event honoring MLK

IRONTON — In memory of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Ohio University Southern will host a community discussion of “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” on the anniversary of the Civil Rights leader’s death.

The event will be in-person at 6 p.m. Monday, April 4, in the Mains Rotunda. Light refreshments will be served.

Registration is required. Upon registration, participants will receive a copy of “Letter from Birmingham Jail” via email to read and reflect on before the event.

For more information about the event, contact Robert Pleasant at pleasanr@ohio.edu, Dr. Teresa McKenzie at mckenzt1@ohio.edu or The Rev. Sallie Schisler at scschisler@aol.com.

Register at https://bit.ly/3qqkg0M.

Symmes Creek to host Fun Float on May 7

CHESAPEAKE — Paddlers are invited to enjoy the scenic beauty of Symmes Creek during a 4-1/2 mile Fun Float on the Arthur S. Ferguson Jr. Canoe Trail at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7.

The fun float is a celebration of the founding of Symmes Creek Restoration Committee, which formed in 1977.

Meet up at the Sky Lake launch site off County Road 32, about 2 1/2 miles north of Ohio 7 in Chesapeake. Event car shuttle is available between Sky Lake and Chesapeake boat launch ramp on County Road 123, 1/4 mile off Ohio 7.

For those who need one, a canoe can be reserved through a volunteer resource network by April 3 through the Symmes Creek Facebook page, or by calling 740-534-9669.

