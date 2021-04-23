REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
County plans tire, drug disposal event
SOUTH POINT — Tire Collection, On-Site Document Shredding & Pharmaceutical Take-Back Event is planned for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on May 14 at 154 County Road 450, South Point, Ohio.
It is sponsored by the Lawrence County commissioners, Project First Impression, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and Lawrence-Scioto County Solid Waste Management District.
It is open to all residents of Lawrence County and it is free.
This program offers the opportunity for proper disposal of passenger and light truck tires, off the rim.
Participants must provide proof of residency in Lawrence County. There is a limit of 10 tires per person and tires must be off the rim. Participants should remain in their vehicles, and items will be unloaded for you.
For more information, call 740-532-1231 or 740-533-4300.
Rome Township sets spring cleanup
ROME TOWNSHIP — Rome Township Board of Trustees will hold a spring cleanup from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, April 30, and 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1.
This service is being offered to Rome Township residents only and paid for by Rome Township taxpayers.
Dumpsters will be available at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds main gate entrance on County Road 411.
Rules will be enforced. All persons wishing to drop off must show two proofs of residency: Ohio driver license and utility bill with your name and address.
All household garbage/trash must be bagged.
No paint cans or chemicals accepted.
Limit of one pickup truck load per household.
Metal appliances and furniture will be accepted.
The township will again offer a tire dumpster to dispose of old tires. Limit 10 tires per household. First come, first served.
No businesses allowed.
Offloading assistance will be provided by Rome Volunteer Fire Department as a community courtesy.
For more information, contact:
Mark Bailey, trustee, 740-886-7598.
Bob Mayo, trustee, 740-886-8101.
Brian Pinkerman, trustee, 740-886-8774.
Cheryl Jenkins, fiscal officer, 740-886-7497.
Lawrence residents can meet their lawmakers
SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Day is scheduled for Wednesday, May 12. Those participating will leave by motor coach promptly at 7 a.m. at the Chamber Office in South Point. The other pickup is 7:15 a.m. at the Hills Plaza parking lot in Ironton.
The itinerary is to arrive in Columbus at 10 a.m. The bus will be greeted by our legislators.
Breakout sessions will begin at 10:15 a.m. Lunch will be in the Atrium at noon. Each legislator is asked to give brief remarks following the luncheon.
Departure for the trip back home is from the Capitol, and estimated arrival is around 5 p.m.
The dress for Legislative Day is business casual.
For more information, call the Chamber Office at 740-377-4550 or email janie@ledcorp.org.