REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
Nominations sought for leadership award
IRONTON — Nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 Dr. Dan Evans Ohio University Southern Alumni Leadership Award. To be considered, nominees must meet the following criteria:
Be a graduate of either a two-year or a four-year degree program at Ohio University Southern
Demonstrate positive leadership in the community
Nominations are open through April 1. The Alumni Leadership Award recipient will be acknowledged and will accept the award at the Spring Graduate Recognition Ceremony.
Nominations may be submitted online at www.ohio.edu/southern/alumni/leadership.
For questions about the award or for more information, contact Stephanie Burcham, coordinator of Center Outreach Initiatives, at blacks@ohio.edu.
Planning Commission to hold meeting March 18
COAL GROVE — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, at the Joint Response Operational Center at 715 Lane St. in Coal Grove, Ohio.
COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned today
SOUTH POINT — A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic is planned for 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Friday at the South Point Board of Education building, located at 302 High St., South Point.
Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine include: ages 50 and older; pregnant women; type II diabetics; and patients with end-stage kidney disease.
Workforce workshop set for March 26 via Zoom
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern Workforce Success will host a virtual workshop to discover your People Style and learn how to leverage People Styles to create more positive and effective relationships and teams.
The workshop will be from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 26, via Zoom with Dr. Kim Keffer, professor of Instruction at Ohio University Southern.
The cost is $25 and includes the course materials, “People Styles at Work ... And Beyond: Making Bad Relationships Good and Good Relationships Better,” by Robert Bolton.
The deadline to register is 5 p.m. Friday, March 19.
Register at https://commerce.cashnet.com/ousworkforce.
For more information, please contact Workforce Success at 740-533-4593 or workforcesuccess @ohio.edu or Stephanie Burcham, coordinator of center outreach initiatives, Ohio University Proctorville Center, at 740-867-6701 or blacks @ohio.edu.