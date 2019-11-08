Second annual Ironton WizardFest this weekend
IRONTON — The second annual Ironton Wizardfest, celebrating all things Harry Potter, is set for Nov. 9-10 in downtown Ironton.
Tickets are available now at www.irontonwizardfest.com.
Concert Saturday at Ohio University Southern
IRONTON — The Ironton Council for the Arts presents Ken Kolodner on hammered dulcimer and Brad Kolodner on clawhammer banjo at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Ohio University Southern Bowman Auditorium.
Tickets are $10. Free to OU students.
Run For The Brave 5K & Battle For The Wall 7K
IRONTON — On Nov. 9, the Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization, Inc. are hosting a 5K/7K event. This event is to raise funds to support our local veterans.
For questions or additional information, please contact Kelly Adkins, kadkins@ilcao.org or 740-532-3534 ext. 12004.
Tri-State Worship Center craft show Saturday
SOUTH POINT — Tri-State Worship Center will host its Holiday Marketplace vendor and craft show from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. Admission is free.
Tri-State Worship Center is located at 901 Solida Road, South Point.
Armory Smokehouse to celebrate Vets Day with Grand Opening
IRONTON — The Armory Smokehouse, located at 920 Vernon St., Ironton, will have a Grand Opening on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11.
The Grand Opening event will begin at 11 a.m. and specials will follow throughout the day.
“Speak Easy of Murder”-Murder Mystery Dinner Party
Ironton In Bloom Murder Mystery set for Nov. 16
IRONTON — Ironton in Bloom will host its annual murder mystery party, “Speak easy of Murder!” performed by Murder and Merriment Interactive Murder Mystery Theater Troupe on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Knights of Columbus, 2101 3rd. St., Ironton.
Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and the dinner and show at 7 p.m. The event will have a gourmet dinner, costume party, and adult beverages.
Tickets by advance purchase only, $60 per guest. Tickets available at Unger’s Shoes and The Vault.
Fairland Board of Education to meet Nov. 14
PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.
South Point Festival of Trees, Christmas Market set for Nov. 21-23
SOUTH POINT — The 2019 Festival of Trees and Christmas Market, sponsored by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, is planned for Nov. 21-23.
Activities will include a Kids’ Day, a Luminary 5K run, and a live, drive-through Nativity performed by Jeremiah 28 at The Point industrial park.
For more information, contact the Chamber at 740-377-4550.
Christian health group meets for exercise, activities
CHESAPEAKE — Health Seekers, a Christian-based group, meets at 11 a.m. Saturdays at Morning Start Full Gospel, 3564 County Road 31, Chesapeake, Ohio, for exercise, weigh-ins, measurements and a class.
Small Business Saturday activities set in downtown Ironton
IRONTON — Mark you calendars for Saturday, Nov. 30, when Ironton aLive will once again take part in the nationwide American Express Small Business Saturday. The popular event will feature again s’mores, passport signing at businesses to win as much as $300 in Ironton Bucks, hiding the elf, a picture with Santa at the City Center, the Santa Express trolley moving shoppers around the city to all the Ironton shopping areas, and making cookies with the Elves at the Iron Town Coffee Lab.
The Party Place is offering a babysitting service for the day and also will be offering a place for guys to hang out while their wives shop, showing the Ohio State game with “that team up North.”