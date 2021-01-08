REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
Planning commission meeting canceled
CHESAPEAKE — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Jan. 21 has been canceled due to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the county.
Storm water meeting canceled
CHESAPEAKE — The Storm Water Task Force Meeting scheduled for Jan. 12 has been canceled due to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the Lawrence County.