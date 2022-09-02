Scavenger hunt set for Saturday
AID — The fourth annual Lawrence County Back 40 Scavenger Hunt, hosted by Wild Ginger’s Homestead, is planned for 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Cost is $25 per vehicle, and all entry fees will be donated to Tri-State Family Connections.
Participants will meet at the canoe launch in Aid, Ohio, across from the volunteer fire department/EMS station on Ohio 141. Each team will receive a list of things to photograph. Everyone will meet back up at Fast Lane in Arabia at 2 p.m.
The team with the most items photographed wins. Prizes will also be given for second and third places.
Ohio River Revival Sept. 10 in Ironton
IRONTON — The Ohio River Revival 2022 will bring 17 bands to the Ironton Riverfront from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.
The show is completely free to attend. There will also be food and crafts vendors.
Headliners include the John Stickley Trio and the Restless Leg String Band.
Woodland Cemetery Walk set for Sept. 24
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Historical Society will host its annual Woodland Cemetery Historical Walk beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The informative walk is free, open to the public and appropriate for all ages.
Chamber’s Festival of Trees Nov. 18-20
PROCTORVILLE — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce advises everyone to save the date for its Festival of Trees and Trains, scheduled for Nov. 18-20.
For more information or to sign up as a vendor at the festival, call the Chamber at 740-377-4550.
Ohio River Wine Fest returns Sept. 24
IRONTON — Ironton aLive has announced that the Ohio River Wine Festival will make a comeback for 2022.
The sixth annual wine and art celebration is scheduled for noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at TownePlace Suites by Marriott.
Online ticket sales are open at www.irontonalive.com.
Homecoming Sunday at Perkins Ridge
GREASY RIDGE — Perkins Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, located at 9213 County Road 2 (Greasy Ridge Road) will host its annual Homecoming service on Sunday, Sept. 4.
Brother Billy Markins will speak, and the Guyan Valley Trio will sing.
Sunday School starts at 9:30 a.m. and Homecoming Services will start at 11 a.m. with dinner to follow in the Fellowship Hall. Everyone is welcome to attend.
