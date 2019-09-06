Book sale Sept. 13, 14 in Ironton
IRONTON - The Ironton Friends of the Library will have a Used Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, and Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Ironton location of Briggs Lawrence County Public Library.
The sale features a large selection of used books including donated and well-loved former library books as well as magazines, DVDs and other items.
Donations are being accepted up to the day prior to the sale. For information or to inquire about donating items for the sale, call 740-532-1124. The Ironton library is located at 321 S. 4th St.
Second Ironton Wizardfest set
IRONTON - The second annual Ironton Wizardfest, celebrating all things Harry Potter, is set for Nov. 9-10 in downtown Ironton.
Tickets are available now at www.irontonwizardfest.com.
Sale at SP library set for October
SOUTH POINT - The annual Book, Bake and White Elephant Sale, sponsored by the South Point Friends of the Library, will be on Friday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Point library.
Call 740-377-2288 for information.
Storm Water Task Force to meet Tuesday
CHESAPEAKE - The Lawrence County Storm Water Task Force will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Union-Rome Sewer System Facility located at 32 Private Drive #11100 in Chesapeake.
Farm event set at fairgrounds
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio - A free "Bringing the Farm to You" event is set for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Proctorville, Ohio.
Demonstrations include cow milking, wool spinning, canning, maple syrup and raising honey bees. There will be farm animals, beans and cornbread, tractors and other farm equipment, kids games and more.
Presentations include 4-H, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, ODNR Division of Forestry, FFA, Ohio Soybean Council, Lawrence County Homemakers and the Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District.
OLBH offering free hernia screenings
RUSSELL, Ky. - Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital is offering free hernia screenings on hospital campus Friday, Sept. 6 from 1 to 5 p.m.
To schedule a free screening, call the OLBH CareLine at (606) 833-CARE(2273).
Pageant planned at Ro-Na Theater
IRONTON - The 2019 Harvest Moon Pageant is planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Ro-Na Theater in Ironton.
There are multiple age categories.
Entry fee is $25 by Sept. 13; $35 on pageant day (late registration from noon until 1 p.m. on Sept. 14).
For more information, call Cheryl Cleary at 740-533-7600 or Cecilia Lambert at 740-533-7258.
HR event to take place in October
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - APEG, in partnership with JobsOhio and OMEGA are co-sponsoring a first-ever HR Best Practices event in southeast Ohio called "Locating Talent: Preparing for the Candidate Journey."
This is a free, half-day seminar for small business owners, HR professionals and hiring managers from organizations of any size. Current resources to attract and retain workforce will be discussed, including enhanced recruitment tools,
free resources for finding workforce, taking charge of the talent pipeline, and breaking down the candidate journey.
Two events are scheduled: Tuesday, Oct. 1 in Chillicothe, Ohio, and Thursday, Oct. 3, in Cambridge, Ohio.
Register by emailing kfarber@apeg.com.