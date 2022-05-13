PROCTORVILLE — The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville, Ohio, will host its monthly breakfast from 8 until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 14.
Adult cost is $7, and children 10 and younger eat for $4. Everyone is welcome, and carryout is available.
The menu includes: fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice.
Lawrence Planning Commission to meet
COAL GROVE — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will host its regular meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, at the JROC Center located at 715 Lane St. in Coal Grove, Ohio.
Pop Up! Shop to be held on May 26
SOUTH POINT — OhioMeansJobs and the Ironton Lawrence County Action Organization will host a Pop Up! Shop from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, at Lawrence Commons (Cooper) in South Point, Ohio.
This event will offer local job information, community resources, resume assistance, and more.
Perkins Ridge Cemetery group to meet May 29
WILLOW WOOD — The Perkins Ridge Cemetery Association will host its annual meeting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, at the Perkins Ridge Missionary Baptist Church located at 9213 Co. Rd. 2, Willow Wood, Ohio. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Donations for the upcoming mowing season can be sent to Debbie Hayes at 8609 St. Rt. 217 Scottown, Ohio 45678.
Facing Hunger hosting food distributions
PROCTORVILLE — Facing Hunger Foodbank is hosting two weekly drive-thru mobile food distributions in Lawrence County.
The distributions are:
10 a.m. until noon each Tuesday at the Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, 7681 County Road 1, South Point
11 a.m. until 1 p.m. each Friday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds, 7755 County Road 107, Proctorville
Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and volunteers from Riverside Recovery Services will distribute meat, produce, dry goods and other nutritious items beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until the product is gone; Facing Hunger looks to serve over 200 households each week.
Lawrence Museum open Saturdays and Sundays
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society, located on 6th and Adams Street, Ironton, is open from 1-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. Tours are free, and donations are appreciated.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.