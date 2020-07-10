REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
Unger’s Shoes to hold running shoe demo clinic
IRONTON — Unger’s Shoes is hosting a “Give ’Em A Try” demo clinic for Hoka One One brand running shoes from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, and from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, July 11.
Two board-certified pedorthists will be on hand to ensure proper fit. O-Such Tri-State Race Planners will conduct a non-competitive 5K run. A doctor of physical therapy will be on hand to provide free gait analysis and running tips.
There will be prizes, games and snacks, along with a free gift with purchase and 15% off any Hoka shoe during the clinic.
Masks will be provided to customers by O-Such Tri-State Race Planners.
Unger’s Shoes is at 304 S. 3rd St., Ironton.
CAO-USDA is giving out food boxes on Thursdays
SOUTH POINT — The Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization (CAO), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program, will be giving out “Farmers to Families Food Boxes” at 10 a.m. Thursdays in July. The boxes will be available by drive-thru-style pickup at the South Point FoodFair, 409 Solida Road.
Each box will contain fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy. Supplies will be limited, and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Recipients must show a photo identification or a utility bill with address.
For more information, call CAO at 740-532-3140.
Planning Commission meeting next Thursday
CHESAPEAKE — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will have its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, in the Chesapeake Middle School/High School parking lot, 10181 County Road 1/10335 County Road 1, Chesapeake.
Lawrence Storm Water Task Force to meet
WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — The Lawrence County Storm Water Task Force will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, in the parking lot of the Lawrence Soil & Water Conservation District Office located at 5459 Ohio 217 Willow Wood, Ohio.
‘Rat Pack Reunion’ show swings July 18 at Ro-Na
IRONTON — A “Rat Pack Reunion” show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Ro-Na Theater, 312 S. 3rd St.
It will feature George R. Snyder III, Lee Dean and Aristotle Jones performing the music of classic crooners Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr., respectively.
Tickets are $10; $7.50 seniors, and $5 children 13 and younger. For tickets, contact Richard Fisher at 740-237-5733.
All required COVID-19 guidelines will be followed up to and including cancellation of the event the night prior if the situation warrants. The Facebook event site — https://www.facebook.com/events/252685342702585/ — will act as the notification location for all communication along with email and phone calls to ticket holders not on Facebook.
Donations being taken for cemetery mowing
SCOTTOWN, Ohio — Donations for Perkins Ridge Cemetery Association for the upcoming mowing season can be sent to Debbie Hayes at 8609 State Route 217, Scottown, OH 45678.
Vault Market reschedules ‘After Dark’ for Aug. 1
IRONTON — The Vault Market and Third and Center will host The Market After Dark from 4 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at The Vault Market, 211 Center St.
The event was originally planned for May 2.
It will be an evening of shopping, food and drink, live music, art, and community, as well as a celebration of the first anniversary of The Vault Market.
Interested vendors may apply at https://forms.gle/ekHvzVjW7JBFngtn9.