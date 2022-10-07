Octoberfest to be held on Saturday
CHESAPEAKE — The Village of Chesapeake will host Octoberfest for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Village Triangle.
The fun will begin at 9 a.m., with a fire prevention parade at 10 a.m.
There will be face painting, inflatables, live music, car show, vendors and food.
Animal Fun Day to be held on Saturday
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Animal Shelter, 1302 Adams Lane, Ironton, will host the Lawrence County Animal Fun Day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Oct. 8.
There will be same-day adoption and photography, exams with vaccines provided by a veterinarian ($35), homemade animal and human treats, a tour of the animal shelter and onsite food truck.
VFW to host montly breakfast Saturday
PROCTORVILLE — The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will host its monthly breakfast from 8 until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Cost is $7 for adults; $4 for children 10 and younger.
Everyone is welcome and to-go meals are available.
The menu includes fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice.
The Auxiliary will also have a bake sale.
CHESAPEAKE — The Lawrence County Storm Water Task Force will have its quarterly meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Union-Rome Sewer System located at 32 Private Drive #11100. Chesapeake, Ohio.
IRONTON — OhioMeansJobs and ILCAO will host a Pop Up! Shop from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Storms Creek Apartments in Ironton.
This event will offer local job information, community resources, resume assistance and more.
There will also be Halloween treats for children.
PROCTORVILLE — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce advises everyone to save the date for its Festival of Trees and Trains, scheduled for Nov. 18-20.
For more information or to sign up as a vendor at the festival, call the Chamber at 740-377-4550.
