Elvis tribute hits the stage Dec. 16-17
IRONTON — Relive the music and performances of Elvis with tribute artist Aron Jones & The Kool Kats as they take the stage with their Blue Christmas Elvis Tribute Show on Dec. 16 and 17.
The show will be performed at 8 p.m. both nights at the historic Ro-Na Performing Arts Center in Ironton.
For tickets, go to https://www.showclix.com/tickets/elvis-tribute-with-aron-jones-amp-the-kool-kats-fpidv98.
Christmas Drive runs through Dec. 12
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Department of Jobs and Family Services Children’s Services Division is hosting its 2nd annual Christmas Drive through Dec. 12.
Gifts can be dropped off at one of the tree tag sites, or at 1100 S. 7th St., Ironton.
Contact Missy Evans at missy.evans@jfs.ohio.gov or 740-532-3324, ext. 6323.
OUS waving fees for new students
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is waiving application fees for prospective students who apply in November, December or January.
OHIO’s first-priority date for scholarships is Jan. 15.
Applications can be completed online at rhe.ohio.edu/apply.
VFW Post 6878 hosts monthly breakfast
PROCTORVILLE — The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will host its monthly breakfast from 8 until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Cost is $7 for adults; $4 for children 10 and younger.
Everyone is welcome and carryout is available.
The menu includes: fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice.
The Auxiliary will also have a bake sale — great goodies at a bargain price.
Organizations collecting gifts for needy children
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Early Childhood Academy (LCECA) and Ironton-Lawrence Community Action Organization are collecting gifts for children who may otherwise go without.
Currently, approximately 400 children enrolled in LCECA programs are experiencing extreme financial hardship.
Donations of new, unwrapped gifts for children 6 and younger will be accepted through Dec. 12. They can be dropped off at any Lawrence County Early Childhood Academy location, or pickup can be arranged by emailing info@headstartworks.org.
Monetary donations can also be mailed to: Attn: LCECA Kristen Watson, 1722 County Road 60, South Point, Ohio, 45680. Checks should be made payable to the Lawrence County Early Childhood Academy.
