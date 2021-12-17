The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HEAP assistance available in county

IRONTON — The Ohio Department of Development and Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills.

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills.

Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, at or below 25% fuel, or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 12 months, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program.

Ohioans can visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online, download a copy of the application, or find contact information for a local Energy Assistance Provider.

OUS offering free online applications

IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is offering prospective students the opportunity to apply online for free during December and January.

To receive this waiver, enter the code FeeFreeBobcat on the Application Information page: rhe.ohio.edu/apply/.

OUS seeking applications for adjunct faculty

IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is seeking applications for adjunct faculty as the need arises for the 2021-2022 academic year in art, music, communication studies, geography, psychology, English, physics, physical science, astronomy and sociology.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3qrFAE4.

OUS Proctorville sets holiday hours

PROCTORVILLE — Ohio University Southern Proctorville Center hours will be 10 a.m. -5 p.m. Monday-Thursday through Dec. 23.

All Ohio University offices will be closed Dec. 24-Jan. 3 for winter break.

