Mother’s Day plant sale on Saturday
IRONTON — Ironton in Bloom is holding its Mother’s Day plant sale starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, adjacent to the Farmers Market on South 2nd Street.
Various size pots, hanging baskets, ferns and flowers will be for sale. Prices range from $3 to $35. The items usually sell out by noon.
Ride free to COVID-19 shot appointments
IRONTON — Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization’s Department of Transportation Services is offering free transportation to COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
This is available free-of-cost to individuals of all ages. Prior to scheduling a vaccination appointment, call Lawrence County Transit at 740-532-2269 to determine vehicle availability. Lawrence County Transit is located at 223 S. 2nd St. in Ironton.
Employment workshop starts on June 1
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Summer Youth Employment Program will help young people learn employment skills, build their resumes and earn more than minimum wage this summer.
This program will be June 1 though Aug. 13, and is open to all eligible Lawrence County residents ages 14-24.
Work will be in Lawrence County. Positions will be up to 40 hours per week and $10 per hour.
Year-round services such as career counseling, tutoring, and training assistance will be offered following the summer employment.
Stop in at the OMJ One-Stop Center in Ironton, or call 740-532-3140, ext. 12235, to apply.
Farmers market open on Fridays and Saturdays
IRONTON — The Ironton Farmers Market on South 2nd Street is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. Some new vendors are on hand this year.
Legislative Day set for May 12
SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Day is scheduled for Wednesday, May 12. Those participating will leave by motor coach promptly at 7 a.m. at the Chamber Office in South Point. The other pickup is 7:15 a.m. at the Hills Plaza parking lot in Ironton.
The itinerary is to arrive in Columbus at 10 a.m. The bus will be greeted by our legislators.
Breakout sessions will begin at 10:15 a.m. Lunch will be in the Atrium at noon. Each legislator is asked to give brief remarks following the luncheon.
Depart from the Capitol for the trip back home hoping to arrive around 5 p.m.
The dress for Legislative Day is business casual.
For more information, call the Chamber Office at 740-377-4550 or email janie@ledcorp.org.