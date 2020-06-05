REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
National Prayer Rally canceled due to virus
IRONTON — The National Prayer Rally has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Michael Murphy.
“It is with deep regret and sincere concern for public health and safety” that the decision was made to cancel the rally, he said.
AARP tax assistance program shuts down
SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Lawrence County AARP tax assistance program is shutting down its 2020 program due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Emmerson Moore, program coordinator.
The program was able to help nearly 1,000 before shutting down in mid-March, Moore said.
Perkins Ridge Cemetery asking for donations
SCOTTOWN, Ohio — Donations for Perkins Ridge Cemetery Association for the upcoming mowing season can be sent to Debbie Hayes at 8609 St. Rt. 217, Scottown, Ohio, 45678.
Fairland BOE to have regular meeting on June 15
PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Board of Education will have its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 15. However, due to the Governor’s orders regarding public gatherings and social distancing, the public will not be able to attend this meeting in person.
Go to www.fairland.k12.oh.us for details on how the public may access these meetings.
Worship center’s craft fair rescheduled to June 13
SOUTH POINT — Tri-State Worship Center’s Spring Marketplace Crafters & Vendors Show originally planned for May 2 has been moved to June 13, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The worship center is located at 901 Solida Road, South Point.
Admission is free. There will be local handmade crafts, independent businesses, and made-from-scratch sweets for purchase.
The Market After Dark rescheduled to Aug. 1
IRONTON — The Vault Market and Third and Center will host The Market After Dark from 4 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at The Vault Market, 211 Center St., Ironton.
The event was originally planned for May 2.
It will be an evening of shopping, food and drink, live music, art, and community, as well as a celebration of the first anniversary of The Vault Market.
Interested vendors may apply at https://forms.gle/ekHvzVjW7JBFngtn9.