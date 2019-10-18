Make a Difference Day slated for Oct. 26
PROCTORVILLE — The Mount Pisgah Committee, Inc., a nonprofit corporation, and the Boy Scout Troop 38 of Proctorville will participate in Make a Difference Day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The historic Mount Pisgah Cemetery on Ohio 775 in Proctorville will be the cleanup location. Refreshments will be served.
Contact Susanne Howard at 740 894-5318 for additional information.
Run For The Brave 5K, Battle For The Wall 7K
IRONTON — On Nov. 9, the Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization, Inc. are hosting a 5K/7K event. This event is to raise funds to support our local veterans.
For questions or additional information, please contact Kelly Adkins, kadkins@ilcao.org or 740-532-3534 ext. 12004.
‘Speak Easy of Murder’ Murder Mystery Dinner Party
IRONTON — Ironton in Bloom will host its annual murder mystery party, “Speak easy of Murder!” performed by Murder and Merriment Interactive Murder Mystery Theater Troupe on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Knights of Columbus, 2101 3rd. St., Ironton.
Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and the dinner and show at 7 p.m. The event will have a gourmet dinner, costume party, and adult beverages. Tickets by advance purchase only, $60 per guest. Tickets available at Unger’s Shoes and The Vault.
Soil and Water Conservation District hosts annual banquet
CHESAPEAKE — The Lawrence Soil and Water Conservation District will host its 72nd annual Meeting and Banquet on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Collins Career Technical Center, 11627 St. Rt. 243, Chesapeake. The evening will begin with the SWCD Board of Supervisors voting from 5 until 5:45 p.m.
The banquet will begin at 6 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults; $6 for children 5-12 and free for children 4 and younger. The menu includes roast beef, turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, dressing, rolls, drinks and desserts.
The agenda for the event is as follows:
5-5:45 p.m.: Voting open for SWCD Board of Supervisors
6 p.m.: Welcome/Pledge of Allegiance/ Invocation
6:05 p.m.: Dinner
7 p.m.: Introductions
7:15 p.m.: Presentation of Awards/Certificates/Outstanding Cooperator of the Year
7:45 p.m.: Lawrence SWCD Supervisor Election Results
7:50 p.m.: Closing Remarks/Distribution of Door Prizes
It is strongly encouraged that you RSVP for the event by calling the Lawrence SWCD office at 1-740-867-4737.
Fairland Board of Education scheduled to meet Nov. 14
PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.Lawrence County planning commission to meet Oct. 17
CHESAPEAKE — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Giovanni’s in Chesapeake, Ohio.
Board of Commissioners meeting canceled this week
SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners canceled this week’s meeting. The next meeting is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the offices of the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce, 216 Collins Ave.
Special Olympics volleyball to be at Rock Hill Middle School
IRONTON — Lawrence County Ohio Special Olympics Volleyball games will be at Rock Hill Middle School this year. High school, middle school and adult participants will play Wednesday, Nov. 6, starting at 9 a.m. Elementary participants will play Thursday, Nov 7, starting at 9 am.
Ironton Lions provide ‘The Best Scare in the Tri-State’
IRONTON — The Ironton Lions Club presents the Haunted Tunnel at the intersection of US 52 and Ohio 93, across from the Ironton Hills Shopping Center.
Gates open at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 18-19 and 25-26.
Everyone is invited to attend and have a great scare.
CHESAPEAKE — Health Seekers, a Christian-based group, meets at 11 a.m. Saturdays at Morning Start Full Gospel, 3564 County Road 31, Chesapeake, Ohio, for exercise, weigh-ins, measurements and a class.
OUS to host free productivity workshop
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern Workforce Success will offer a free workshop on Increasing Productivity. The session is part of the Hour of Power series with Dave Beam, Action Business Coach. This one-hour, transformational seminar will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The workshop will take place in the 1804 Room in the Collins Center located at 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton.
Participants will learn techniques for increasing productivity and raising morale. There is no cost to attend. Pre-registration is requested by email to workforcesucess@ohio.edu or by calling 740-533-4593.
BURLINGTON, Ohio — Plans are underway for the 9th Anniversary Celebration of The Cause, Inc. The Event will be held on Oct. 26 at the First Baptist Church of Burlington, Ohio. The theme is Overcomers.
The Cause will be recognizing all health survivors who have overcome or are battling health challenges. There will be a fashion show sponsored by various local department stores, including Christopher Banks and J. C. Penney, to name a few.
Organizers are currently seeking participants. Call 740-646-3558 if you are interested in modeling or being an event sponsor.
The Cause is a nonprofit organization that promotes health resource awareness by partnering with local organizations, healthcare professionals and businesses to provide resources to patients and their families who are facing health challenges. Visit www.thecause7.com.
PROCTORVILLE — On Nov. 7, the ILCAO Family Medical Centers will hold a Grand Opening of new Dental Services at the Proctorville Family Medical Center from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dr. Tiffany LeMasters will be the new dental provider at this location.
Proctorville Family Medical Center is located at 10777 County Road 107, Proctorville, Ohio. For more information about the event, email dsmith@ilcao.org or call 740-532-3534, ext. 12342.
IRONTON — The second annual Ironton Wizardfest, celebrating all things Harry Potter, is set for Nov. 9-10 in downtown Ironton.
Tickets are available now at www.irontonwizardfest.com.
IRONTON — The Ironton Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. — or sold out — every Friday and Saturday through the end of October at Market Square in downtown Ironton. The Ironton Farmers Market is a project of Ironton aLive and sponsored by Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.