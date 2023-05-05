Rummage sale set for this weekend
PROCTORVILLE — A rummage sale will be held at Lucinda Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Rummage sale set for this weekend
PROCTORVILLE — A rummage sale will be held at Lucinda Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Clothes in all sizes, household goods and many other items will be available. Desserts and hot dogs will be sold.
The church is on County Road 66 on the back of Proctorville.
Union Twp. to host Cleanup Day
CHESAPEAKE — Union Township’s Semi-annual Cleanup Day is planned for 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. — or until dumpsters are full — on Saturday, May 6, at the township lot on Coreyville Road in Chesapeake.
Proof of residence in Union Township is required. Items that will not be accepted include: brush and yard waste; tires; hazardous materials; paint and paint cans; household garbage.
The Proctorville and Chesapeake-Union Township volunteer fire departments will be on hand to help with disposal, and they will be accepting donations.
For more information, contact a Union Township trustee: Jason Forbush 740-886-9599; Dain Spears 707-408-7072; Cole Webb 304-942-3003.
head head
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society, located on 6th and Adams Street, Ironton, is open from 1-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.
Tours are free, and donations are appreciated.
head head
PROCTORVILLE — Facing Hunger Foodbank’s mobile food pantry will make two stops in Lawrence County in May.
The first is set for 11 a.m. until noon on May 19 at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Proctorville.
The food bank also hosts a mobile pantry from 11 a.m. until noon on the last Thursday of each month at Central Christian Church, 1542 S. 7th St., Ironton. The next one will be May 25.
This schedule is subject to change and the distributions last until the end time or the mobile food bank runs out of food.
Follow Facing Hunger Foodbank on Facebook or its website, www.facinghunger.org/get-help/ for the most up-to-date schedule.
head head
COLUMBUS — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Legislative Day at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus is set for Wednesday, May 10. The speaker will be Jason Stephens, Ohio Speaker of the House.
RSVP to Janie at 740-377-4550 or janie@ledcorp.org.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.