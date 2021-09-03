WILLOW WOOD — The Homecoming Service scheduled for this Sunday, Sept. 5, at Perkins Ridge Missionary Baptist Church has been cancelled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Lawrence County.
CAO offering “Super Saturday” Sept. 11
IRONTON — The Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization’s HEAP Program will offer a “Super Saturday” from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 11.
The Summer Crisis Program will be assisting individuals with their electric bills and/or for the purchase of fans and air conditioners. Customers must be income eligible, with a household member over the age of 60 and/or a household member with a documented medical condition, a COVID-19 diagnosis in the last 12 months, a disconnect notice, have been shut off, or are trying to establish new service with their electric.
For more questions about the Summer Crisis Program or to schedule a phone interview appointment, call 740-237-3262.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic today at OUS
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 until 11 a.m. today — Friday, Sept. 3 — in the Rotunda of the Ohio University Southern Ironton campus.
Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available. This clinic is for both students and the community at large.
