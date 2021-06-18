Farmers Market open for season
IRONTON — The Ironton Farmers Market on South 2nd Street is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October.
Some new vendors are on hand this year.
Voucher program to offer groceries
IRONTON — The ILCAO Food Voucher Program funding will be used to provide $50 worth of fresh groceries (milk, eggs, meat) bi-weekly, to those who have seen a loss of income due to COVID-19, have children in the household, or are elderly (60-plus) to help provide nutrition to those impacted by the pandemic.
This assistance is needed with the great increase in the cost of these products and SNAP benefits not being sufficient to cover the increased food costs, school lunch programs are shut down and the summer meals program has been scaled back drastically this year due to COVID-19.
The time frame of assistance is a maximum of six months per household per year.
Family must be income eligible.
If you have any questions call 740-532-3140 or stop by the OMJ One-Stop Center.
Ironton aLive concert set for Tuesday, June 22
IRONTON — The next concert in the Ironton aLive and Studimo Productions Summer Concert Series will feature Rodney Crisp and Traditional Country Band on Tuesday, June 22.
The free, two-hour outdoor concerts start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and are held at the Farmers Market Square in downtown Ironton. Bring a chair and the kids, it’s a family event.
The concerts are sponsored by Glockner Dealerships, Phillips Funeral Home, The Ironton Shake Shoppe, Little Caesars Pizza, Citizens Deposit Bank, Gold Street Auto Repair, Central Hardware, Perry Distributing of Ironton, Ironton Holiday Inn & Suites, Ironton TownPlace Suites, J&J Maintenance and Mi De Con of Ironton.