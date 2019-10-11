Family Care Centers hosting flu clinic Friday
ASHLAND, Ky. — King’s Daughters Family Care Centers in Burlington and Ironton will host flu clinics 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 11.
Vaccination cost will be billed to insurance. Cost for self-pay patients is $27; cash, checks and credit cards welcome. No appointment is needed. Individuals do not need to be patients in the practice to receive the vaccination during scheduled times.
King’s Daughters Burlington is located at 384 County Road 120 South, South Point; the Ironton Center is located at 912 Park Ave. For more information, call 1-844-324-2200.
Ironton In Bloom serving food at farmers market
IRONTON — Ironton in Bloom will be serving sugared biscuits with cinnamon cooked apples at the Ironton Farmers Market for all market shoppers on Saturday, Oct. 12.
The last weekend for the market is Oct. 25 and 26. The Ironton Farmers Market is a project of Ironton aLive and sponsored by Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.
Chesapeake Octoberfest set for Saturday
CHESAPEAKE — The Chesapeake Octoberfest will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12. The event will consist of crafts, games, food, and snacks. Music acts will consist of different genres such as gospel, country, and southern rock.
A parade will start at 11 a.m.; anyone interested in being in the parade should contact the Chesapeake Fire Department.
For more information, contact Dick Gilpin at 740-867-3131 or Pam Hollar at 304-634-7642.
Regional Planning Commission meeting Oct. 17
CHESAPEAKE — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Giovanni’s in Chesapeake, Ohio.
Soil and Water Conservation District banquet Oct. 19
CHESAPEAKE — The Lawrence Soil and Water Conservation District will host its 72nd Annual Meeting and Banquet on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Collins Career Technical Center, 11627 St. Rt. 243, Chesapeake.
The evening will begin with the SWCD Board of Supervisors voting from 5 until 5:45 p.m.
The banquet will begin at 6 p.m.
Cost is $12 for adults; $6 for children 5-12 and free for children 4 and younger. The menu includes roast beef, turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, dressing, rolls, drinks and desserts.
The agenda for the event is as follows:
5-5:45 p.m.: Voting open for SWCD Board of Supervisors
6 p.m.: Welcome/Pledge of Allegiance/ Invocation
6:05 p.m.: Dinner
7 p.m.: Introductions
7:15 p.m.: Presentation of Awards/Certificates/Outstanding Cooperator of the Year
7:45 p.m.: Lawrence SWCD Supervisor Election Results
7:50 p.m.: Closing Remarks/Distribution of Door Prizes
It is strongly encouraged that you RSVP for the event by calling the Lawrence SWCD office at 1-740-867-4737.
Commission meeting cancelled next week
SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners has canceled next week’s meeting.
The next regular meeting is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the offices of the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce, 216 Collins Ave.
Special Olympics volleyball game at Rock Hill
IRONTON — Lawrence County Ohio Special Olympics Volleyball games will be held at Rock Hill Middle School this year.
High school, middle school and adult participants will play Wednesday, Nov. 6, starting at 9 a.m. Elementary participants will play Thursday, Nov 7, starting at 9 am.
Ironton Lions provide ‘The Best Scare in the Tri-State’
IRONTON — The Ironton Lions Club presents the Haunted Tunnel at the intersection of US 52 and Ohio 93, across from the Ironton Hills Shopping Center.
Gates open at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 11-12, 18-19, 25-26.
Everyone is invited to attend and have a great scare.
Health Seekers meets on Saturdays
CHESAPEAKE — Health Seekers, a Christian-based group, meets at 11 a.m. Saturdays at Morning Start Full Gospel, 3564 County Road 31, Chesapeake, Ohio, for exercise, weigh-ins, measurements and a class.
OUS to host free productivity workshop
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern Workforce Success will offer a free workshop on Increasing Productivity. The session is part of the Hour of Power series with Dave Beam, Action Business Coach. This one-hour, transformational seminar will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The workshop will take place in the 1804 Room in the Collins Center located at 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton.
Participants will learn techniques for increasing productivity and raising morale. There is no cost to attend. Pre-registration is requested by email to workforcesucess@ohio.edu or by calling 740-533-4593.
ODOT hosting series of public meetings
SOUTH POINT — The Ohio Department of Transportation is hosting a series of 10 public meetings around the state to share with residents and other interested stakeholders details on ODOT’s update to Ohio’s long-range transportation plan, called Access Ohio 2045.
The meeting for this area will take place from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce located at 216 Collins Ave. For more information, contact Bethany Wild at Bwild@kyovaipc.org.
The Cause to celebrate 9th anniversary
BURLINGTON, Ohio — Plans are underway for the 9th Anniversary Celebration of The Cause, Inc. The Event will be held on Oct. 26 at the First Baptist Church of Burlington, Ohio. The theme is Overcomers.
The Cause will be recognizing all health survivors who have overcome or are battling health challenges. There will be a fashion show sponsored by various local department stores, including Christopher Banks and J. C. Penney, to name a few.
Organizers are currently seeking participants. Call 740-646-3558 if you are interested in modeling or being an event sponsor.
The Cause is a nonprofit organization that promotes health resource awareness by partnering with local organizations, healthcare professionals and businesses to provide resources to patients and their families who are facing health challenges. Visit www.thecause7.com.
ILCAO hosting grand opening of new dental practice
PROCTORVILLE — On Nov. 7, the ILCAO Family Medical Centers will hold a Grand Opening of new Dental Services at the Proctorville Family Medical Center from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dr. Tiffany LeMasters will be the new dental provider at this location.
Proctorville Family Medical Center is located at 10777 County Road 107, Proctorville, Ohio. For more information about the event, email dsmith@ilcao.org or call 740-532-3534, ext. 12342.
Second Wizardfest returning to Ironton
IRONTON — The second annual Ironton Wizardfest, celebrating all things Harry Potter, is set for Nov. 9-10 in downtown Ironton.
Tickets are available now at www.irontonwizardfest.com.