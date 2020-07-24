REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
Fundraiser for Fairland East Playground Project
PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland East Playground Project is offering a chance for students to get involved by designing a T-shirt to be sold for fundraising.
The contest is open to current Fairland students in kindergarten through fifth grades. Parents can go to the Fairland East Playground Project on Facebook to find a T-shirt template and complete rules. The designs will be submitted via Facebook Messenger.
The design must include the words “Fairland East Playground Fund” and “It’s Time to Play!” The deadline for entries is 12:59 p.m. July 31.
The winning child will get a free T-shirt with their design on it. Additional shirts bearing the winning design will be sold to raise funds for the new, inclusive playground.
Voting will take place from 10 a.m. Aug. 1 through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 10. Anyone can vote by liking the Playground FB page and then liking their favorite design.
Ironton Police Department taking applications
IRONTON — The Ironton Police Department is now taking applications for people who want to take the Civil Service Exam in order to become an entry level police officer.
Today is the last day to pick up applications at the Ironton City Center Mayor’s Office, third floor, and the Police Department, first floor, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Requirements:
High school diploma or GED
US citizen (copy of birth certificate) or receiving citizen instruction
Must be physically fit to perform duties
Must present a valid driver’s license
OPATA certified upon time of appointment
Must be between 21 and 40 years old
Food box giveaways taking place
SOUTH POINT — The Ironton-Lawrence County CAO, in partnership with the USDA Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program, will be giving out “Farmers to Families Food Boxes” at 10 a.m. Thursdays in July. The boxes will be available by drive-thru-style pickup at the South Point Food Fair, 409 Solida Road.
Each box will contain fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy. Supplies will be limited, and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Recipients must show a photo identification or a utility bill with address.
For more information, call CAO at 740-532-3140.
Perkins Ridge Cemetery taking mowing donations
SCOTTOWN, Ohio — Donations for Perkins Ridge Cemetery Association for the upcoming mowing season can be sent to Debbie Hayes at 8609 St. Rt. 217, Scottown, Ohio, 45678.
MarketAfter Dark event set for August
IRONTON — The Vault Market and Third and Center will host The Market After Dark from 4 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at The Vault Market, 211 Center St., Ironton.
The event was originally planned for May 2.
It will be an evening of shopping, food and drink, live music, art, and community, as well as a celebration of the first anniversary of The Vault Market.
Interested vendors may apply at https://forms.gle/ekHvzVjW7JBFngtn9.