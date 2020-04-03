REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go.
‘Quarantine and Sing’ scheduled for Saturday
IRONTON — St. Paul Lutheran Church of Ironton invites everyone to participate in a “Quarantine and Sing!” from 7-8 p.m. on Saturday, April 4.
Join Pastor Moyers and friends at Saint Paul’s on Facebook for an old-fashioned Saturday night hymn sing.
“There will be gospel songs, old Lutheran hymns, some of the ‘groan-iest’ jokes you’ve ever heard and stories from the church’s past. Get your coffee, pie and get ready to sing!” the church said in its announcement.
A hymn leaflet will be provided for downloading so you can sing along.
BARKer Farm offering virtual zoo tours
IRONTON — The BARKer Farm, which has a shop in Ironton and runs a traveling exotic petting zoo, has been offering free virtual zoo experiences via Facebook to keep kids learning.
The next virtual zoo is planned for 11 a.m. today, April 3, and will feature BARB-ie the African crested porcupine and head zookeeper Poppy.
Just look for The BARKer Farm on Facebook and enjoy.
Spring Marketplace Crafters & Vendors Show planned for Saturday, May 2
SOUTH POINT — Tri-State Worship Center is planning a Spring Marketplace Crafters & Vendors Show from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 2.
The worship center is located at 901 Solida Road, South Point.
Admission is free. There will be local handmade crafts, independent businesses, and made-from-scratch sweets for purchase.
Coach Ryan Day Leadership & Team Building Dinner scheduled for May 14
IRONTON — OSU Coach Ryan Day: Leadership & Team Building Dinner, is planned for 5 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at the Ro-Na Theater, 312 S 3rd St., Ironton, Tickets at www.showclix.com.
Join OSU Head Coach Ryan Day, Ironton Coaching Legend Bob Lutz, and OSU Football alum Tyler “Tank” Whaley as they share their experiences and insights into what it takes to build exceptional teams and lead by example.
Tickets include food and drinks catered by the Armory Smokehouse, photo-ops on the red carpet, and optional meet and greets with the evening’s VIPs.