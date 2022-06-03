IRONTON — “The Office” Trivia Show, hosted by Todd Packer himself, David Koechner, will start at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at the Ro-Na Cultural Center in Ironton.
Teams will compete for mediocre prizes — while also hearing behind-the-scenes stories from Koechner about playing the hit show’s favorite obnoxious paper salesman (and Michael’s bff), Todd Packer.
After multiple trivia rounds, top teams will need to channel their favorite “The Office” characters and test their acting chops in order to be crowned trivia champions. The show also features a Q&A, meet and greet and pictures with the Pack-Man. This event is approximately 90 minutes.Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite.
Summer Solstice Festival June 18
IRONTON — The Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival is planned for June 18 at the Ironton Riverfront.
This free event will feature live music from the John Inghram Band, Corduroy Brown, and jazz ensemble Person2Person. There will also be a talent show with cash prizes, arts and food vendors, and Yoga by Viv. The festival is presented by @thirdandcenter.
Water assistance available in county
IRONTON — The Ohio Department of Development and Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program began March 1 and will run until Sept. 30.
To apply for the program, clients are required to contact Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization to set up an appointment, where several documents must be presented.
For more information, contact Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization, Donna Robison at 740-532-3140, ext. 12219.
