Fairland BOE to have special meeting May 22
PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Board of Education will have a special board meeting at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 22, regarding personnel. However, due to the Governor’s orders regarding public gatherings and social distancing, the public will not be able to attend this meeting in person.
Go to www.fairland.k12.oh.us for details on how the public may access this meeting.
Planning commission meeting canceled
CHESAPEAKE — At this time, the Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission meeting scheduled for May 21 at the Giovanni’s in Chesapeake has been canceled.
Flags of Honor ceremony planed for May 22
IRONTON — Opening Ceremonies for Lawrence County Flags of Honor are planned for 6 p.m. on Friday, May 22, at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
The event is hosted by Lawrence County Honoring Our Heroes.
The Jakes annual Fishing Day has been canceled
PEDRO, Ohio — The Jakes 14th annual Fishing Day has been canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hosted by the National Wild Turkey Federation South Hills Longbeards Chapter, the popular annual event was scheduled for Saturday, June 13, at Lake Vesuvius. It’s a free fishing day for kids age 4 to 17.
An alternative date has not been set for the event, which is held in partnership with Wayne National Forest, National Wild Turkey Federation, Izaak Walton League, Lawrence County Bass Club, Pedro bass club and other partners.
Legal service available during COVID-19 pandemic
IRONTON, Ohio — In this time of national emergency, the staff members of Southeastern Ohio Legal Services are continuing to work to serve the low-income and seniors in the Lawrence, Scioto and Adams county communities. SEOLS staff continue to represent clients in courts and administrative agencies on matters such as domestic violence protection orders, housing, and benefits concerns, as well as other emergent issues.
SEOLS is working to keep these two sites updated regularly: www.seols.org/covid-19-information/ and www.facebook.com/SEOhioLegal/
These sites contain legal information and resources relating to Covid-19 and our various practice areas, including unemployment compensation, the CARES Act, benefits concerns, landlord-tenant issues, bankruptcy, mortgage assistance, special education assistance, and consumer protection.
Worship Center craft, vendor show moved to July 13
SOUTH POINT — Tri-State Worship Center’s Spring Marketplace Crafters & Vendors Show originally planned for May 2 has been moved to June 13, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The worship center is located at 901 Solida Road, South Point.
The Market After Dark rescheduled for Aug. 1
IRONTON — The Vault Market and Third and Center will host The Market After Dark from 4 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at The Vault Market, 211 Center St., Ironton. The event was originally planned for May 2.
It will be an evening of shopping, food and drink, live music, art, and community, as well as a celebration of the first anniversary of The Vault Market.
Interested vendors may apply at https://forms.gle/ekHvzVjW7JBFngtn9.
IRONTON — The Prince Experience is coming to the Ro-Na Theater, 312 S. 3rd St., Ironton, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.
Get tickets at www.ro-na.net.
Since 2002, Gabriel Sanchez has been portraying Prince in his critically acclaimed concert event, The Prince Experience. What started out as a small theater production of “Purple Rain” has expanded into a night of unbelievable entertainment and all the hits of one of music’s greatest icons. Hear songs like “Little Red Corvette,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry,” “Kiss,” “1999” and of course “Purple Rain.”