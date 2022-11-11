Trees and Train fest coming soon
SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s Festival of Trees and Trains is coming soon.
The Festival of Trees is set for 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Nov. 18-19. The Christmas Market will be from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
Activities on Friday and Saturday will include visits with Santa Claus, live reindeer, entertainment, horse-drawn wagon rides and food trucks.
View and bid on beautiful Christmas trees and wreaths decorated by businesses and students from Lawrence County. Proceeds from the auction provide scholarships and community development programs.
Kids Day on Saturday, Nov. 19, will include breakfast with Santa starting at 10 a.m. while supplies last (for kids only), a Christmas maze, face painting, live reindeer and candle making. Admission is one non-perishable food item to be donated to a local food pantry.
All activities will be at the Lawrence Chamber office, 216 Collins Ave., South Point.
The event is sponsored by A&L Homecare and Training Center LLC, and Mountain Health Network.
Planning commission to meet on Nov. 17
COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will host its regular meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the JROC Center located at 715 Lane St. in Coal Grove, Ohio.
Wellness screenings offered to community
IRONTON — Mountain Health Network is offering wellness lab screenings to the community, by appointment only, in November. Low-cost wellness blood profile screenings can be scheduled Monday-Friday, 7-10 a.m., through Nov. 30. No profiles will be done Nov. 24-25, due to the holiday.
Blood profiles include 29 different tests, such as glucose, cholesterol and calcium for $25. Optional testing is available with the purchase of a blood profile for hemoglobin A1C and thyroid-stimulating hormone at an additional cost of $5 per test, and Vitamin D and Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) testing for an additional $15 per test. Lab work should be performed while fasting.
The profiles will only be available at St. Mary’s Medical Campus Ironton, 1408 Campbell Drive, Ironton, and St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5h Ave., Huntington.
To schedule an appointment, call the MHN Wellness Profile Scheduling Center at 304-526-1056.
For more information, visit mountainhealthnetwork.org/wellness.
Luminary 5K, Festival of Trees set for Nov. 17
SOUTH POINT — The fourth annual Luminary 5K run, part of the Festival of Trees and Christmas market, is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at The Point Industrial Park in South Point.
Proceeds from the 5K run and festival of trees are used for scholarships for Lawrence County high school students and for the Chamber Community Development program.
The course is a mostly flat, paved loop and is illuminated by tree-lights along the course. Headlamps and flashlights are encouraged.
Cost is $25 if registered before Nov. 17; $30 day of race. Race shirts are guaranteed to all who register, and pizza will be served after the race. No dogs are allowed.
Register at TriStateRacer.com/Luminary5K.