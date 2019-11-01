Holiday Bazaar set for Saturday at New Hope
PROCTORVILLE — New Hope United Methodist Church in Proctorville will host a Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., and there will be crafts, baked goods, candy and more for sale for your holiday shopping.
The church is located at 111 Township Road 1130, Proctorville.
Ironton In Bloom Murder Mystery set for Nov. 16
IRONTON — Ironton in Bloom will host its annual murder mystery party, “Speak easy of Murder!” performed by Murder and Merriment Interactive Murder Mystery Theater Troupe on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Knights of Columbus, 2101 3rd. St., Ironton.
Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and the dinner and show at 7 p.m. The event will have a gourmet dinner, costume party, and adult beverages.
Tickets by advance purchase only, $60 per guest. Tickets available at Unger’s Shoes and The Vault.
Run For The Brave 5K & Battle For The Wall 7K
IRONTON — On Nov. 9, the Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization, Inc. are hosting a 5K/7K event. This event is to raise funds to support our local veterans.
For questions or additional information, please contact Kelly Adkins, kadkins@ilcao.org or 740-532-3534 ext. 12004.
Christian health group meets on Saturdays
CHESAPEAKE — Health Seekers, a Christian-based group, meets at 11 a.m. Saturdays at Morning Start Full Gospel, 3564 County Road 31, Chesapeake, Ohio, for exercise, weigh-ins, measurements and a class.
Second Ironton Wizardfest Nov. 9, 10
IRONTON — The second annual Ironton Wizardfest, celebrating all things Harry Potter, is set for Nov. 9-10 in downtown Ironton.
Tickets are available now at www.irontonwizardfest.com.
Fairland Board of Education to meet Nov. 14
PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.
Special Olympics volleyball to be held at Rock Hill
IRONTON — Lawrence County Ohio Special Olympics Volleyball games will be held at Rock Hill Middle School this year.
High school, middle school and adult participants will play Wednesday, Nov. 6, starting at 9 a.m. Elementary participants will play Thursday, Nov. 7, starting at 9 a.m.
Festival of Trees, Christmas Market set for Chamber
SOUTH POINT — The 2019 Festival of Trees and Christmas Market, sponsored by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, is planned for Nov. 21-23.
Activities will include a Kids’ Day, a Luminary 5K run, and a live, drive-through Nativity performed by Jeremiah 28 at The Point industrial park.
For more information, contact the Chamber at 740-377-4550.
Grand opening for new dental practice set
PROCTORVILLE — On Nov. 7, the ILCAO Family Medical Centers will hold a Grand Opening of new Dental Services at the Proctorville Family Medical Center from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dr. Tiffany LeMasters will be the new dental provider at this location.
Proctorville Family Medical Center is located at 10777 County Road 107, Proctorville, Ohio. For more information about the event, email dsmith@ilcao.org or call 740-532-3534, ext. 12342.
Small Business Saturday events set in Ironton
IRONTON — Mark your calendars for Saturday, Nov. 30, when Ironton aLive will once again take part in the nationwide American Express Small Business Saturday. The popular event will feature again s’mores, passport signing at businesses to win as much as $300 in Ironton Bucks, hiding the elf, a picture with Santa at the City Center, the Santa Express trolley moving shoppers around the city to all the Ironton shopping areas, and making cookies with the Elves at the Iron Town Coffee Lab.
The Party Place is offering a babysitting service for the day and also will be offering a place for guys to hang out while their wives shop, showing the Ohio State game with “that team up North.”